Is Global Payments Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $19.2 billion , Global Payments Inc. ( GPN ) is an Atlanta, Georgia-based company that provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and GPN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. The company distinguishes itself by its integrated commerce strategy that embeds payment processing directly into industry-specific software for over 6 million merchant locations. Its core strengths include a massive global scale and a dominant presence in high-growth verticals like education, hospitality, and healthcare through its Genius POS platform.

This payment solution provider has slipped 33.1% from its 52-week high of $100.56 , reached on Mar. 26, 2025. Shares of GPN have declined 17.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average's ( $DOWI ) 2.4% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of GPN are down 13%, compared to DOWI’s 2.3% fall. In the longer term, GPN has fallen 28.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind DOWI’s 13.2% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, GPN has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since early March.

On Feb. 18, shares of GPN skyrocketed 16.5% after its Q4 earnings release. Due to a modest increase in both merchant solutions and issuer solutions revenue, the company’s adjusted revenue increased 1.4% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, meeting consensus estimates . Moreover, its adjusted operating margin expanded 80 basis points to 44.7%, triggering an even more impressive 11.6% rise in its adjusted EPS to $3.18, which also met analyst expectations.

GPN has notably lagged its rival, Block, Inc. ( XYZ ), which rose 4.6% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 8.1% on a YTD basis.