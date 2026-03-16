Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Global Payments Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Global Payments, Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Global Payments, Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $19.2 billion, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is an Atlanta, Georgia-based company that provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and GPN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. The company distinguishes itself by its integrated commerce strategy that embeds payment processing directly into industry-specific software for over 6 million merchant locations. Its core strengths include a massive global scale and a dominant presence in high-growth verticals like education, hospitality, and healthcare through its Genius POS platform.

This payment solution provider has slipped 33.1% from its 52-week high of $100.56, reached on Mar. 26, 2025. Shares of GPN have declined 17.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average's ($DOWI2.4% drop during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of GPN are down 13%, compared to DOWI’s 2.3% fall. In the longer term, GPN has fallen 28.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind DOWI’s 13.2% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bearish trend, GPN has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since early March. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 18, shares of GPN skyrocketed 16.5% after its Q4 earnings release. Due to a modest increase in both merchant solutions and issuer solutions revenue, the company’s adjusted revenue increased 1.4% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, meeting consensus estimates. Moreover, its adjusted operating margin expanded 80 basis points to 44.7%, triggering an even more impressive 11.6% rise in its adjusted EPS to $3.18, which also met analyst expectations. 

GPN has notably lagged its rival, Block, Inc. (XYZ), which rose 4.6% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 8.1% on a YTD basis. 

Despite GPN’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 32 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $101.81 suggests a 49.6% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GPN 68.05 -0.62 -0.90%
Global Payments Inc
XYZ 59.85 +0.06 +0.10%
Block Inc
$DOWI 46,946.41 +387.94 +0.83%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 1
Iran War, Fed Conundrum and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Dividend Yield by Drozd Irina via Shutterstock 2
This Stock Has an 18%+ Annual Yield, Pays Monthly, and is Covered by Cash Flow
F1 race car by samuil0501 via Unsplash 3
What's Driving Grains Higher?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Bond Yields Fall, Fed Meeting and Middle East Conflict in Focus
Sunset over corn field by RitaE via Pixabay 5
Corn Falling Back on Monday AM Trade
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot