Wheat Closes with Mixed Action

The wheat complex saw mixed trade on Tuesday, with spring wheat leading the way higher. CBT soft red wheat futures were fractionally to 2 cents higher. KC HRW futures saw Tuesday trade steady to 4 cents lower. MPLS spring wheat futures were up 5 to 6 cents on the day.

USDA is expected to release their WASDE this Friday despite the ongoing shutdown, with a Reuters survey showing analysts looking for US wheat stocks at 867 mbu, a 23 mbu increase from the September report, likely including the increased production.

EU soft wheat exports have totaled 838 MMT from July 1 to November 9, now down just0.33 MMT from the same period last year. Algeria purchased an unspecified amount of wheat in a tender on Tuesday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.36, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.51 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.23 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.39 1/4, unch,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.70 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,