Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Closes with Mixed Action

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

The wheat complex saw mixed trade on Tuesday, with spring wheat leading the way higher. CBT soft red wheat futures were fractionally to 2 cents higher. KC HRW futures saw Tuesday trade steady to 4 cents lower. MPLS spring wheat futures were up 5 to 6 cents on the day.

USDA is expected to release their WASDE this Friday despite the ongoing shutdown, with a Reuters survey showing analysts looking for US wheat stocks at 867 mbu, a 23 mbu increase from the September report, likely including the increased production.

EU soft wheat exports have totaled 838 MMT from July 1 to November 9, now down just0.33 MMT from the same period last year. Algeria purchased an unspecified amount of wheat in a tender on Tuesday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.36, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.51 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.23 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.39 1/4, unch,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.70 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.84 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 539-2s unch unch
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 523-6s -3-2 -0.62%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.6950s +0.0525 +0.93%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 536-0s +0-2 +0.05%
Wheat
ZWH26 551-6s +1-2 +0.23%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Slip on AI Caution
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
CoreWeave Stock Plunges Over 51% — Is the AI Cloud Star Losing Its Shine?
A Tesla Cybertruck with visible bullet impacts_ Image by Karolis Kavolelis via Shutterstock_ 5
Tesla Just Lost Its Cybertruck Leader. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TSLA Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot