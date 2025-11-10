Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on UnitedHealth Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 12 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Unitedhealth Group Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Unitedhealth Group Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, owns and manages organized health systems. With a market cap of $293.7 billion, the company provides employers with products and resources to plan and administer employee benefit programs serving customers worldwide.

Shares of this health insurance giant have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. UNH has declined 46.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.7%. In 2025, UNH’s stock fell 35.9%, compared to the SPX’s 14.4% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, UNH’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 11.9% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s marginal gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

UNH's struggles stem from Medicare funding cuts and higher healthcare costs. The company expects margin recovery in 2026, although Medicaid margin pressure is expected to persist.

On Oct. 28, UNH shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.92 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.75. The company’s revenue was $113.2 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $113.4 billion. UNH expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $16.25.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect UNH’s EPS to decline 41% to $16.31 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 26 analysts covering UNH stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” eight “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bearish than two months ago, with two analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.” 

On Nov. 3, Andrew Mok CFA from Barclays PLC (BCS) maintained a “Buy” rating on UNH with a price target of $386, implying a potential upside of 19.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $387.73 represents a 19.6% premium to UNH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $440 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 35.7%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BCS 21.75 +0.16 +0.74%
Barclays Plc ADR
$SPX 6,728.80 +8.48 +0.13%
S&P 500 Index
IHF 48.22 +0.33 +0.69%
US Healthcare Providers Ishares ETF
UNH 324.21 +2.65 +0.82%
Unitedhealth Group Inc

Most Popular News

Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock 1
Michael Burry Abandons UnitedHealth Stock With Shares Down 35% YTD. Should You Sell UNH or Buy the Dip?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock 2026 Prediction: Can NVDA’s Gravity-Defying Rally Continue?
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 4
Apple’s Record Quarter Hints at Something Huge Coming: Is AAPL Stock a Buy Now?
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock 5
Joby Aviation Is in the Final Phase of FAA Certification. Should You Buy the Flying Car Stock Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot