What to Expect From Visa's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Visa Inc. (V), headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates a retail electronic payments network and manages global financial services. Valued at $646.7 billion by market cap, the leading digital payments company also offers global commerce by transferring value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities. The digital payments giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect V to report a profit of $3.14 per share on a diluted basis, up 14.2% from $2.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect V to report EPS of $12.81, up 11.7% from $11.47 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.2% year over year to $14.50 in fiscal 2027.

V stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 15.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 11.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 13.5% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 28, V reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down by 1.6% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.98 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.97. The company’s revenue was $10.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $10.6 billion forecast.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on V stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 36 analysts covering the stock, 26 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” V’s average analyst price target is $403.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.9% from the current levels.