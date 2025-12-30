Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Visa's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Visa Inc HQ photo-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Visa Inc HQ photo-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Visa Inc. (V), headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates a retail electronic payments network and manages global financial services. Valued at $646.7 billion by market cap, the leading digital payments company also offers global commerce by transferring value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities. The digital payments giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect V to report a profit of $3.14 per share on a diluted basis, up 14.2% from $2.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect V to report EPS of $12.81, up 11.7% from $11.47 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.2% year over year to $14.50 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

V stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX15.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 11.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF13.5% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 28, V reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down by 1.6% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.98 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.97. The company’s revenue was $10.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $10.6 billion forecast.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on V stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 36 analysts covering the stock, 26 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” V’s average analyst price target is $403.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 55.32 -0.30 -0.54%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
V 354.61 -0.39 -0.11%
Visa Inc
$SPX 6,905.74 unch unch
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot