Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Option Volatility And Earnings Report For February 23 - 27

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock

Earnings season is winding down, but all eyes will be on Nvidia (NVDA) this Wednesday in what could be a market shaping announcement.

Other important companies due to report this week include Discovery (WBD), Snowflake (SNOW), Salesforce (CRM), Home Depot (HD), Dell Technologies (DELL), Baidu (BIDU) and Realty Income (O)

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

OKE – 7.2%

 

Tuesday

HD – 4.5%

O – 4.2%

 

Wednesday

NVDA – 6.3%

SNOW – 12.6%

CRM – 9.9%

 

Thursday

WBD – 5.5%

DELL – 10.5%

BIDU – 7.1%

VST – 7.9%

INTU – 9.7%

 

Friday

BRK.B – 3.1%

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 50%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Last Week’s Earnings Moves

ET -0.8% vs 3.1% expected

PANW -6.8% vs 8.3% expected

MDT -3.1% vs 4.8% expected

CEG +2.0% vs 5.2% expected

CVNA +3.0% vs 15.5% expected

OXY +9.4% vs 4.6% expected

DASH +6.8% vs 13.3% expected

WMT -1.4% vs 5.8% expected

SO +4.4% vs 2.2% expected

NEM -2.6% vs 7.5% expected

Overall, there were 8 out of 10 that stayed within the expected range. 5 out of 10 moved higher following their announcement.

Unusual Options Activity

PFE, CME, QCOM, TSLA, IREN, CRWV and DIS all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster had a position in: NVDA. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 190.60 +0.78 +0.41%
Nvidia Corp
SNOW 171.75 -0.75 -0.43%
Snowflake Inc Cl A
BIDU 135.52 -0.34 -0.25%
Baidu Inc ADR
PFE 26.58 -0.07 -0.26%
Pfizer Inc
O 66.08 -0.06 -0.09%
Realty Income Corp
DIS 105.00 -0.58 -0.55%
Walt Disney Company
IREN 39.31 -0.67 -1.68%
Iren Limited
CRWV 86.78 -2.47 -2.77%
Coreweave Inc Cl A
TSLA 407.65 -4.17 -1.01%
Tesla Inc
QCOM 141.55 -1.33 -0.93%
Qualcomm Inc
WBD 29.04 +0.29 +1.01%
Discovery Inc Series A
CME 308.09 +4.18 +1.38%
CME Group Inc
HD 380.73 -1.52 -0.40%
Home Depot
DELL 121.40 -0.87 -0.71%
Dell Technologies Inc
CRM 183.00 -2.16 -1.17%
Salesforce Inc

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Paul Tudor Jones Is Betting Big on Google Stock. Should You?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 4
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 5
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot