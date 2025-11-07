Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Adobe Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 41 seconds ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Adobe Inc logo on phone on desk-by Tattoboo via Shutterstock
Adobe Inc logo on phone on desk-by Tattoboo via Shutterstock

Adobe Inc. (ADBE), headquartered in San Jose, California, provides digital marketing and media solutions. Valued at $140.5 billion by market cap, the computer software company offers a line of application software products, type products, and content for creating, distributing, and managing information.

Shares of this technology giant have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. ADBE has declined 35.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.4%. In 2025, ADBE stock is down 26.4%, while SPX is up 14.3% on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, ADBE has also lagged behind the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 11.9% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 9.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

ADBE's underperformance stems from concerns over slowing digital media annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth, raising worries about future expansion. Investors are also uneasy about Adobe's perceived lag in AI investments, which may result in missing out on opportunities to expand its user base and drive growth.

On Sep. 11, ADBE shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $5.31 beat Wall Street expectations of $5.17. The company’s revenue was $6 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $5.9 billion. ADBE expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $20.80 to $20.85, and expects revenue to range from $23.65 billion to $23.70 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in November, analysts expect ADBE’s EPS to grow 14.2% to $17.02 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 37 analysts covering ABDE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 22 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 23 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 30, D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a “Buy” rating on ADBE and set a price target of $500, implying a potential upside of 52.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $467.91 represents a 42.9% premium to ABDE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $660 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 101.6%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,720.32 -75.97 -1.12%
S&P 500 Index
ADBE 327.35 -8.18 -2.44%
Adobe Systems Inc
IGV 109.31 -2.44 -2.18%
North American Tech-Software Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
As Trump Blocks Nvidia AI Chip Shipments to China, How Should You Play NVDA Stock?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot