The Worst-Performing S&P 500 Stock in 2025 Is Down 70%. Should You Buy the Dip?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

The logo for The Trade Desk displayed on a smartphone screen by Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock
The logo for The Trade Desk displayed on a smartphone screen by Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock

Trade Desk (TTD) is on track to end this year as the worst-performing S&P 500 Index ($SPX) stock – and a Jefferies analyst warns 2026 is unlikely to be particularly exciting for the ad-tech firm either. 

According to James Heaney, TTD shares face a “double whammy” next year: rising costs and AI threats that make it increasingly difficult to recommend owning them at current levels. 

At the time of writing, Trade Desk stock is down nearly 70% versus the start of 2025. 

www.barchart.com

Higher Costs to Weigh on Trade Desk Stock in 2026

Heaney believes Trade Desk must invest aggressively on infrastructure and engineers to remain competitive in the AI era. 

However, since its sales are unlikely to grow in tandem, profit margins run the risk of contraction, making it super challenging for TTD stock to recover in 2026. 

Last week, the Jefferies analyst maintained his “Hold” rating on the Nasdaq-listed firm, but lowered his price target to $40, indicating potential for less than 10% upside from here. 

From a technical perspective, Trade Desk sits decisively below its major moving averages (MAs), reinforcing that bulls are unlikely to step in in the near term.  

AI Disintermediation Remains an Overhang on TTD Shares

Jefferies recommends caution on Trade Desk shares also because artificial intelligence could prove a major headwind for them in the long run. 

TTD currently serves as a sophisticated middleman that helps brands buy ads across the internet.

But as AI tools continue to evolve, they may eventually enable big brands or agencies to buy those ads directly from platforms like Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), or Google (GOOGL) – without needing Trade Desk. 

And if you believe Trade Desk could go obsolete over the next five years because of AI, you should not pay a premium for its stock today, Heaney told clients in his latest research note. 

Wall Street Disagrees With Jefferies on Trade Desk

Other Wall Street analysts, however, disagree with James Heaney on TTD shares. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Trade Desk stock currently sits at “Moderate Buy” with the mean target of about $62 indicating potential upside of more than 65% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 93.47 -0.03 -0.03%
Netflix Inc
GOOGL 313.50 -0.85 -0.27%
Alphabet Cl A
TTD 38.00 +0.56 +1.50%
Trade Desk Inc
$SPX 6,933.95 +24.16 +0.35%
S&P 500 Index
DIS 114.19 +0.97 +0.86%
Walt Disney Company

