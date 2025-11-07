Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts’ Target Price for GE HealthCare Stock?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 33 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc sign on building -by Poetra RH via Shutterstock
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc sign on building -by Poetra RH via Shutterstock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is a medical-technology company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, currently valued at a market cap of around $33.8 billion. The company designs, manufactures and markets a wide array of healthcare equipment and digital solutions: its major segments include Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. 

This healthcare company’s shares have underperformed the broader market. GEHC stock has declined 14.5% over the past 52 weeks, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 13.4%. Moreover, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 5.1%, compared to SPX’s 14.3% return. 

Narrowing the focus, GEHC has also lagged behind the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF’s (IHI1.5% rise over the past 52 weeks and 4% uptick on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

The decline in GEHC stock in 2025 is largely driven by mounting concerns over trade and margin pressures rather than outright poor business performance. Its significant exposure to China left it vulnerable to escalating U.S.–China tariff tensions and anti-dumping investigations, which spurred investor unease.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts monitoring GE HealthCare expect its EPS to grow 1.6% year-over-year to $4.56. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy,” which is based on 12 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, when the overall rating for the stock was a “Strong Buy.”

Last month, Morgan Stanley raised its price target for GE HealthCare to $80 from $74, while maintaining an “Equal-Weight” rating. 

The mean price target of $88.05 represents 18.7% premium to GEHC’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $108 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 45.6%.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,720.32 -75.97 -1.12%
S&P 500 Index
GEHC 74.17 -1.44 -1.90%
GE Healthcare Technologies Inc
IHI 60.68 +0.08 +0.13%
US Medical Devices Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
As Trump Blocks Nvidia AI Chip Shipments to China, How Should You Play NVDA Stock?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot