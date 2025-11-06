Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Tesla Faces Another Sales Hit in Europe. Should You Ditch TSLA Stock Now?

Anushka Mukherji - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock

Tesla (TSLA) is once again losing ground in Europe, and it’s not hard to see why. Even as the region’s appetite for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to surge, Tesla’s sales in Europe have faltered throughout most of 2025, mainly due to its aging lineup, which is struggling to stand out amid a flood of new models from legacy automakers and ambitious Chinese upstarts. Once the undisputed leader of the EV revolution, Tesla now finds itself fighting to stay relevant in a market that’s moving faster than ever.

The brand’s image has also taken a hit, with some European consumers turning away following CEO Elon Musk’s support for Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential campaign last year. That sentiment is certainly showing up in the numbers. In Sweden, Tesla registered just 133 new vehicles in October, marking a staggering 89% year-over-year (YOY) decline, according to the nation’s auto manufacturers’ association. Sales also tumbled 50.2% in Norway, 47.8% in the Netherlands, and 30.6% in Spain. 

France was the lone bright spot, posting a modest 2.4% rise after a steep 47% drop a year earlier. Overall, Tesla’s European registrations are down 30% year-to-date (YTD), a clear sign that the automaker is struggling to recapture the hearts of European consumers. So, with rivals gaining traction and sentiment cooling, is it time to pull the plug on Tesla’s stock?

About Tesla Stock

Founded in 2003 by a team of engineers determined to prove that EVs could outperform traditional cars, Tesla has grown from a Silicon Valley startup into one of the world’s most influential companies. Under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk, the automaker has revolutionized the industry with its high-performance EVs. Today, Tesla’s ambitions stretch even further, from autonomous driving and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robotics to the development of energy-efficient infrastructure and grid-scale battery technology. 

Currently valued at a market capitalization of roughly $1.5 trillion, the company ranks among the elite “Magnificent Seven” group. While the company is obviously best known for electric cars, much of Tesla’s 2025 momentum comes from growing excitement around its AI and robotics projects. With advances in self-driving technology and the ambitious Optimus humanoid robot, Tesla is proving it’s more than just an automaker.

Despite hitting a few bumps this year, Tesla’s stock has performed quite well. It’s up about 11.2% so far in 2025. But the real story is its recent surge, jumping 63% over the past six months and 40.4% in just the last three months. That easily beats the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) gains of 20% and 6% over the same periods, respectively. In fact, the rally has pushed Tesla’s stock to within just 9% below its all-time high of $488.54, set back in December 2024, signaling renewed confidence in the EV giant’s long-term story.

www.barchart.com

Tesla’s valuation is sky-high, and that’s putting it mildly. The stock is currently trading at a jaw-dropping 388 times forward earnings and 15 times sales, far above the industry averages of 16.8x and 0.91x, respectively. Such a massive gap shows just how much future growth investors have already priced in, leaving little room for error as expectations soar.

Tesla’s Mixed Q3 Earnings Report 

The EV giant dropped its fiscal 2025 third-quarter earnings report last month, which painted a somewhat mixed picture. The big headline was revenue, which came in at $28.1 billion, up 12% YOY and comfortably above Wall Street’s forecast figure of $26.6 billion. More importantly, it also marked the first quarter this year where Tesla’s sales grew compared to 2024. One key driver behind the stronger sales came from U.S. buyers rushing to take advantage of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit before it expired. 

This surge in demand helped lift Tesla’s automotive segment, pushing revenue up 6% from the year-ago quarter to $21.2 billion. Meanwhile, Tesla’s energy-storage business also continued to shine, with revenue soaring 44% annually to $3.4 billion. The segment has consistently posted double-digit growth for several quarters, fueled by surging demand for Tesla’s cutting-edge battery technology.

But not everything was smooth sailing. Fierce competition and aggressive price cuts took a toll on profitability, forcing Tesla to sacrifice margins to maintain volume. Gross margin dropped sharply to 18%, compared to 19.8% a year ago, while operating margin slipped 501 basis points to 5.8%. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share (EPS) fell 31% YOY to $0.50, missing analyst expectations by roughly 10.5%.

Still, the company had something to celebrate. In early October, Tesla reported record deliveries of 497,099 vehicles in the third quarter on total production of 447,450 vehicles. Looking ahead, Tesla didn’t provide specific volume guidance but reiterated its ambitious plans for the future. 

The company remains focused on beginning “volume production” of the long-awaited Cyberbercab, heavy-duty electric Semi trucks, and its next-generation Megapack 3 energy storage system in 2026. At the same time, it’s gearing up the first production lines for its humanoid robot, Optimus, signaling that mass production isn’t far off.

What Do Analysts Expect for Tesla Stock?

Overall, Wall Street sentiment remains divided on TSLA, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating. Among the 42 analysts covering the company, 14 have tagged it a “Strong Buy,” two issued a “Moderate Buy,” 17 believe it’s a “Hold,” and the remaining nine suggest a “Strong Sell.”

Currently, Tesla’s stock is trading above its average price target of $385.26. Still, the most bullish analysts see further room to run, with a Street-high target of $600, suggesting a potential upside of roughly 35% from here.

www.barchart.com

Key Takeaways

While Tesla may be facing setbacks in Europe, that alone isn’t enough reason to turn completely bearish on the company. The company is making rapid strides in AI, robotics, and autonomous driving, fields that could define its next era of growth. Thus, keeping this in mind, it might be premature to write off the stock just yet. Instead, investors may want to keep a close eye on Tesla's execution of its ambitious plans in the coming quarters.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherji did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TSLA 445.91 -16.16 -3.50%
Tesla Inc
$SPX 6,720.32 -75.97 -1.12%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
As Trump Blocks Nvidia AI Chip Shipments to China, How Should You Play NVDA Stock?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot