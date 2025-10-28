Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of Nordson's Earnings Release

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 21 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Nordson Corp_ facility-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Nordson Corp_ facility-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $13.4 billion, Nordson Corporation (NDSN) manufactures and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. The Westlake, Ohio-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $2.93 per share, up 5.4% from $2.78 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q3, NDSN’s EPS of $2.73 outpaced the forecasted figure by 3.8%

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect NDSN to report a profit of $10.14 per share, up 4.2% from $9.73 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 9% year-over-year to $11.05 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

NDSN has declined 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.4% return and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI15% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 20, NDSN released better-than-expected Q3 results, prompting its shares to surge 3% in the following trading session. The company’s overall revenue improved 12.1% year-over-year to $741.5 million, surpassing consensus estimates by 2.8%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS advanced 13.3% from the year-ago quarter to $2.73, topping analyst expectations by 3.8%. Solid year-over-year organic growth in the quarter, particularly in the Advanced Technology Solutions segment, aided its performance. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about NDSN’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," and six suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for NDSN is $257.56, indicating an 8.1% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 155.35 -0.44 -0.28%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
NDSN 235.89 -2.46 -1.03%
Nordson Corp
$SPX 6,883.70 +8.54 +0.12%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 4
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 5
The CoreWeave-Core Scientific Deal Isn’t Likely to Go Through. Analysts Say That Makes CORZ Stock a Buy.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot