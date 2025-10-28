What You Need to Know Ahead of Nordson's Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $13.4 billion, Nordson Corporation (NDSN) manufactures and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. The Westlake, Ohio-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.
Ahead of this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $2.93 per share, up 5.4% from $2.78 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q3, NDSN’s EPS of $2.73 outpaced the forecasted figure by 3.8%
For fiscal 2025, analysts expect NDSN to report a profit of $10.14 per share, up 4.2% from $9.73 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 9% year-over-year to $11.05 in fiscal 2026.
NDSN has declined 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 18.4% return and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 15% uptick over the same time period.
On Aug. 20, NDSN released better-than-expected Q3 results, prompting its shares to surge 3% in the following trading session. The company’s overall revenue improved 12.1% year-over-year to $741.5 million, surpassing consensus estimates by 2.8%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS advanced 13.3% from the year-ago quarter to $2.73, topping analyst expectations by 3.8%. Solid year-over-year organic growth in the quarter, particularly in the Advanced Technology Solutions segment, aided its performance.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about NDSN’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," and six suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for NDSN is $257.56, indicating an 8.1% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.