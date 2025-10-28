What You Need to Know Ahead of Nordson's Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $13.4 billion , Nordson Corporation ( NDSN ) manufactures and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. The Westlake, Ohio-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $2.93 per share , up 5.4% from $2.78 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q3, NDSN’s EPS of $2.73 outpaced the forecasted figure by 3.8%

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect NDSN to report a profit of $10.14 per share, up 4.2% from $9.73 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 9% year-over-year to $11.05 in fiscal 2026.

NDSN has declined 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.4% return and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 15% uptick over the same time period.

On Aug. 20, NDSN released better-than-expected Q3 results, prompting its shares to surge 3% in the following trading session. The company’s overall revenue improved 12.1% year-over-year to $741.5 million, surpassing consensus estimates by 2.8%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS advanced 13.3% from the year-ago quarter to $2.73, topping analyst expectations by 3.8%. Solid year-over-year organic growth in the quarter, particularly in the Advanced Technology Solutions segment, aided its performance.