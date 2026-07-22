Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Church & Dwight's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cleaning products detergent shelves supermarket by Kwangmoozaa via Adobe Stock
Cleaning products detergent shelves supermarket by Kwangmoozaa via Adobe Stock

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at a market cap of $22.7 billion, the company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, before the market opens. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.89 on a diluted basis, down 5.3% from $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.74, up 6% from $3.53 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.2% year over year (YoY) to $4.01 in fiscal 2027.  

www.barchart.com

CHD stock has declined 3.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.1% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.4% rise during the same time frame.     

www.barchart.com

On May 1, CHD stock declined 1.1% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.5 billion and matched the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.95, coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.

Analysts are moderately bullish on CHD, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine recommend a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. CHD’s average analyst price target is $105.47, indicating an upside of 10.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,495.28 -13.92 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.55 +0.49 +0.58%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
CHD 96.72 +0.97 +1.01%
Church & Dwight Company

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
Huge, Unusual Intel Options Volume Today Ahead of Earnings This Week
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock Is Near Bear-Market Territory. Here’s Why ASML’s Guidance Says Buy the Dip.
Image of Jeff Bezos by Fred Duval via Shutterstock 3
Billionaire Jeff Bezos Called Amazon’s Customer Service to Prove a Point But Waited in Silence for More Than 10 Minutes — ‘It Was Really Long’
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Chipmakers Rebound, Corporate Earnings in Focus
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 5
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.