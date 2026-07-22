What to Expect From Church & Dwight's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( CHD ) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at a market cap of $22.7 billion , the company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.89 on a diluted basis, down 5.3% from $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.74, up 6% from $3.53 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.2% year over year (YoY) to $4.01 in fiscal 2027.

CHD stock has declined 3.1% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.1% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 3.4% rise during the same time frame.

On May 1, CHD stock declined 1.1% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.5 billion and matched the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.95, coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.