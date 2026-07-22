What to Expect From Church & Dwight's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at a market cap of $22.7 billion, the company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, before the market opens.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.89 on a diluted basis, down 5.3% from $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.74, up 6% from $3.53 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.2% year over year (YoY) to $4.01 in fiscal 2027.
CHD stock has declined 3.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.1% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 3.4% rise during the same time frame.
On May 1, CHD stock declined 1.1% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.5 billion and matched the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.95, coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.
Analysts are moderately bullish on CHD, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine recommend a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. CHD’s average analyst price target is $105.47, indicating an upside of 10.2% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.