Monster Beverage Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $95.4 billion, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is one of the world's largest energy drink companies, developing, marketing, and selling energy drinks and alternative beverages. The company is based in California and is best known for its Monster Energy brand, but its portfolio also includes Reign, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Java Monster, Monster Hydro, and Bang Energy, among others.

The beverage behemoth is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings in the near future. Ahead of the release, analysts expect this beverage company to report a profit of $0.59 per share, up 13.5% from $0.52 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MNST to report a profit of $2.30 per share, up 11.7% from $2.06 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 13.5% year over year to $2.61 in fiscal 2027.

MNST has soared 61.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 18.2% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 4.9% uptick over the same time period.

On July 20, Monster Beverage slipped about 1% in pre-market trading after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” from “Buy,” citing a more balanced risk-reward profile following the stock's recent gains. The downgrade suggests that while the company continues to benefit from strong demand for its energy drinks and international expansion, much of its near-term upside may already be reflected in the share price, prompting a more cautious stance from the brokerage.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about MNST’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy,” and 11 indicate "Hold.” The mean price target of $95.58 represents a marginal premium from the current market price.