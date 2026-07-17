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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Airbnb’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Airbnb Inc porch with sunset by- Dreamer Company via iStock
Airbnb Inc porch with sunset by- Dreamer Company via iStock

San Francisco, California-based Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is a leading online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term accommodations and unique experiences in more than 220 countries and regions worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $89.4 billion, its platform enables individuals and professional hosts to rent out homes, apartments, vacation properties, and distinctive stays, and offers curated local experiences.

The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings on Thursday, Aug. 6, after the market closes. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this travel services provider to report a profit of $1.19 per share, up 15.5% from $1.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while beating on one occasion. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Airbnb to report a profit of $4.91 per share, up 21.8% from $4.03 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 17.5% year over year to $5.77 in fiscal 2027.

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Airbnb has gained 8.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.3% return but outpacing the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY6.9% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Jul. 8, Airbnb shares fell 4.5% after President Trump declared the Iran ceasefire "over" and threatened fresh strikes, sending oil prices higher and weighing on travel stocks. Investors feared that higher travel costs and heightened geopolitical uncertainty could dampen travel demand and booking activity.

Wall Street analysts are fairly bullush about ABNB’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 41 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend "Strong Buy," three indicate "Moderate Buy,” 18 suggest "Hold,” one advises a "Moderate Sell,” and one suggests "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for ABNB is $158.11, indicating a 7% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 117.34 +0.34 +0.29%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,533.77 -38.63 -0.51%
S&P 500 Index
ABNB 147.80 -0.58 -0.39%
Airbnb Inc Cl A

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