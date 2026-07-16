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Here's What to Expect From AppLovin’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

AppLovin Corporation (APP), headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a global technology company that provides a software platform that helps mobile app developers and advertisers acquire, monetize, and measure users. With a market capitalization of approximately $150.8 billion, the company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize digital advertising, enabling businesses to improve marketing performance and maximize returns on their advertising spend.

APP is scheduled to deliver its Q2 earnings report on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $3.72, up 64.6% from $2.26 in the year-ago quarter. Notably, APP has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, an impressive feat.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $15.93, up 58.7% from $10.04 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is projected to increase another 31.1% year over year to $20.89 in fiscal 2027.

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APP stock has climbed 28.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 21.3%, and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC), which gained 7% during the same period.

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On July 13, AppLovin shares plunged more than 12% after industry data indicated that the company's e-commerce advertising growth was slowing. The stock was the worst-performing constituent of both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 during the session, as investors reacted to signs of weaker momentum in its advertising business.

Despite that, analysts remain bullish on APP, with the stock earning a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, 23 recommend a "Strong Buy," three rate it a "Moderate Buy," and three suggest "Hold." The average price target of $664.59 implies a potential upside of 46.8% from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APP 452.73 +3.75 +0.84%
Applovin Corp Cl A
$SPX 7,572.40 +28.81 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 113.38 +1.93 +1.73%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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