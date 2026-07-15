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Wheat Sees Midday Limit Gains on Black Sea Escalation

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_
A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_

The wheat complex is in rally mode to the lead the grains higher on Wednesday, with export concerns out of the Black Sea. Chicago SRW contracts are 35 to 36 cents in the green at midday. KC HRW futures are up 41 to 43 cents in the front months, after hitting the 45 cent limit. MPLS spring wheat are 25 to 28 cents higher so far on the day.

Russian exports through the Kerch Strait are still limited following last week’s report of restrictions. Overnight, Russia struck several port locations in Odesa, Ukraine in retaliation to recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov. 

Taiwan importers purchased a total of 98,150 MT of wheat from the US overnight. 

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.80 1/4, up 35 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.94 3/4, up 35 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.21, up 43 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.34, up 41 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.84 1/4, up 26 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.06, up 27 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 734-2 +41-6 +6.03%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 721-0 +43-0 +6.34%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 6.8375 +0.2575 +3.91%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 678-4 +33-4 +5.19%
Wheat
ZWZ26 692-4 +32-6 +4.96%
Wheat

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