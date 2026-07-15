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Wheat Leading the Grain Rally on Wednesday Morning Black Sea Escalation

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash

Wheat is trading with 15 to 22 cent gains across the three markets early on Wednesday. The wheat complex posted gains across the three exchanges at the Tuesday close. Chicago SRW contracts were up 4 1/4 to 9 3/4 cents on the day. Open interest was up 5,032 contracts, suggesting new buying interest. KC HRW futures were 7 1/2 to 11 3/4 cents higher at the close. OI rose 1,056 contracts on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat were 4 to 5 ¾ cents higher to round out Tuesday trade. July futures expired on Tuesday.

Russian exports through the Kerch Strait are still limited following last week’s report of restrictions. Overnight, Russia struck several port locations in Odesa, Ukraine in retaliation to recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov. US strikes on Iran overnight also hit a wheat storage facility. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed 67% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by Sunday, 6% ahead of normal. The spring wheat crop was 72% headed, in line with the 5-year average pace. Spring wheat conditions were 58% gd/ex, up 1%, with the Brugler500 index 3 points lower to 351. Ratings in MT were back down 18 points, with ID and SD slipping 7. Improvement was noted in MN (+8) and ND (+6).

Taiwan importers purchased a total of 98,150 MT of wheat from the US overngiht. EU Wheat exports in the first 12 days of July have totaled 214,904 MT according to EU Commission data, down from 260,897 MT last year. 

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.45, up 9 3/4 cents, currently up 18 1/4 cents

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.59 3/4, up 9 1/4 cents, currently up 17 1/2 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.78, up 11 3/4 cents, currently up 22 1/2 cents

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.92 1/2, up 11 1/4 cents, currently up 21 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.58, up 4 3/4 cents, currently up 15 1/2 cents

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.78 1/4, up 4 cents, currently up 16 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 715-0 +22-4 +3.25%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 701-4 +23-4 +3.47%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 6.7400 +0.1600 +2.43%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 665-4 +20-4 +3.18%
Wheat
ZWZ26 679-4 +19-6 +2.99%
Wheat

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