Here's What to Expect From Eaton Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Dublin, Ireland-based Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) operates as a power management company in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $161.3 billion, the company operates through Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility segments.
ETN is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.08 on a diluted basis, up 4.4% from $2.95 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $13.35, up 10.6% from $12.07 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 17.7% year over year (YoY) to $15.71 in fiscal 2027.
ETN stock has grown 15.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.3% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 19.5% rise during the same time frame.
On May 6, ETN stock rose 2.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $7.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $2.81, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.05 to $13.50 per share.
Analysts are somewhat bullish on ETN, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and seven recommend a “Hold.” ETN’s average analyst price target is $462.88, indicating an upside of 11.4% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.