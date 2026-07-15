Here's What to Expect From Eaton Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Dublin, Ireland-based Eaton Corporation plc ( ETN ) operates as a power management company in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $161.3 billion , the company operates through Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility segments.

ETN is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.08 on a diluted basis, up 4.4% from $2.95 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $13.35, up 10.6% from $12.07 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 17.7% year over year (YoY) to $15.71 in fiscal 2027.

ETN stock has grown 15.3% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.3% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 19.5% rise during the same time frame.

On May 6, ETN stock rose 2.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $7.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $2.81, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.05 to $13.50 per share.