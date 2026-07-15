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What to Expect From Devon Energy’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Devon Energy Corporation on screen in front of business webpage By Timon
Devon Energy Corporation on screen in front of business webpage By Timon

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an independent U.S. oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Operating primarily onshore, it produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas while maintaining a diversified portfolio focused on efficient, responsible production and long-term growth. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $27.2 billion.

DVN is set to report its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $1.34, up 59.5% from $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. Notably, DVN has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $4.72, up 20.4% from $3.92 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is projected to increase another 2.3% year over year to $4.83 in fiscal 2027.

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DVN stock has climbed 30.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.3%, and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which gained 29.2% during the same period.

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On July 13, 2026, Devon Energy shares climbed more than 3%, outperforming the broader market as WTI crude oil surged over 9% to a 3.5-week high. Oil prices jumped after escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and renewed concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, boosting investor sentiment toward energy producers and improving their near-term earnings outlook.

Analysts remain bullish on DVN, with the stock earning a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, 24 recommend a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," and two suggest "Hold." The average price target of $59.46 implies a potential upside of 37% from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 56.95 +0.21 +0.37%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,543.59 +28.25 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
DVN 43.40 -0.33 -0.75%
Devon Energy Corp

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