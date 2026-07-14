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Here's What to Expect From Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Royal Caribbean Group logo on ship by- sanafel via iStock
Royal Caribbean Group logo on ship by- sanafel via iStock

Valued at $76.5 billion by market cap, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is one of the world's largest cruise vacation companies, operating a portfolio of globally recognized cruise brands that offer leisure travel experiences across hundreds of destinations. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company owns and operates the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands.

The cruise giant is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28. Ahead of the event, analysts expect RCL to report a profit of $3.92 per share on a diluted basis, down 10.5% from $4.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect RCL to report EPS of $17.30, up 10.6% from $15.64 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 14.8% year over year to $19.86 in fiscal 2027. 

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RCL stock has declined 14.7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.1% gains and State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY4.8% returns over the same time frame.

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On Jul. 9, Royal Caribbean Cruises rose more than 2% after WTI crude oil prices fell over 1%, easing concerns over fuel costs and boosting sentiment across the cruise sector.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on RCL stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 19 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” RCL’s average analyst price target is $338.89, indicating a potential upside of 17.4% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 116.00 -0.04 -0.03%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,515.34 -60.05 -0.79%
S&P 500 Index
RCL 286.00 -2.61 -0.90%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

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