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Mondelez International’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Mondelez International sign on the building_By Stefan
Mondelez International sign on the building_By Stefan

With a market cap of $75.6 billion, Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is one of the world's largest snack food companies, specializing in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of biscuits, chocolates, gum, candy, and baked snacks. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates in more than 150 countries and owns a portfolio of iconic global and regional brands.

The snack titan is ready to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings shortly. As the event approaches, Wall Street expects the company to report a profit of $0.67 per share, down 8.2% from $0.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. On the bright side, the company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MDLZ to report a profit of $3.05 per share, representing a 4.5% increase from $2.92 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 11.5% year over year to $3.40 in fiscal 2027.

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MDLZ has declined 10.9% over the past 52 weeks, trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.1% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP4.7% uptick over the same time period. 

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On June 17, Mondelez shares fell 3% after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but signaled the possibility of a future rate hike, driving Treasury yields higher. The move reduced the appeal of defensive, dividend-paying consumer staples stocks like Mondelez, as higher bond yields offered more attractive alternatives and raised concerns over borrowing costs.

Wall Street analysts are fairly optimistic about MDLZ’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest "Hold." The mean price target for MDLZ is $67.27, indicating a 12.4% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MDLZ 60.00 +0.14 +0.23%
Mondelez Intl Inc
$SPX 7,515.34 -60.05 -0.79%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.41 -0.18 -0.21%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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