Here's What to Expect From Archer-Daniels-Midland's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $38.8 billion , Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ( ADM ) is a global food processing and commodities trading company that provides agricultural, nutrition, and ingredient solutions for both human and animal consumption across multiple international markets. It operates through three main segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds; Carbohydrate Solutions; and Nutrition, offering products ranging from oilseeds and vegetable oils to plant-based proteins, probiotics, and specialty food ingredients.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict ADM to report an adjusted EPS of $1.28 , an increase of 37.6% from $0.93 in the year-ago quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the agricultural giant to post an adjusted EPS of $4.71, a surge of 37.3% from $3.43 in fiscal 2025 .

ADM stock has soared 49.3% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.1% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 4.7% gain over the same period.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland rose 3.8% on May 5 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , including adjusted EPS of $0.71, net earnings of $298 million, and a 2% rise in total segment operating profit to $764 million. Investor sentiment was further boosted after ADM raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.15 - $4.70, driven mainly by expected earnings improvement in its crushing and ethanol businesses following supportive U.S. biofuels policy changes.

The rally was also supported by strong segment performance, including a 48% jump in Carbohydrate Solutions operating profit to $356 million and a 42% increase in Nutrition operating profit to $135 million, which helped offset a 34% decline in Ag Services & Oilseeds profit caused by approximately $275 million in negative mark-to-market and timing impacts.