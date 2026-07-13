Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Here's What to Expect From Archer-Daniels-Midland's Next Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Archer Daniels Midland information technology and support center_ ADM is a global food processing corporation By jetcityimage
Archer Daniels Midland information technology and support center_ ADM is a global food processing corporation By jetcityimage

With a market cap of $38.8 billion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a global food processing and commodities trading company that provides agricultural, nutrition, and ingredient solutions for both human and animal consumption across multiple international markets. It operates through three main segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds; Carbohydrate Solutions; and Nutrition, offering products ranging from oilseeds and vegetable oils to plant-based proteins, probiotics, and specialty food ingredients.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict ADM to report an adjusted EPS of $1.28, an increase of 37.6% from $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the agricultural giant to post an adjusted EPS of $4.71, a surge of 37.3% from $3.43 in fiscal 2025.

www.barchart.com

ADM stock has soared 49.3% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.1% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP4.7% gain over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland rose 3.8% on May 5 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, including adjusted EPS of $0.71, net earnings of $298 million, and a 2% rise in total segment operating profit to $764 million. Investor sentiment was further boosted after ADM raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.15 - $4.70, driven mainly by expected earnings improvement in its crushing and ethanol businesses following supportive U.S. biofuels policy changes. 

The rally was also supported by strong segment performance, including a 48% jump in Carbohydrate Solutions operating profit to $356 million and a 42% increase in Nutrition operating profit to $135 million, which helped offset a 34% decline in Ag Services & Oilseeds profit caused by approximately $275 million in negative mark-to-market and timing impacts.

Analysts' consensus view on ADM stock is cautious, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 10 analysts covering the stock, one recommends "Strong Buy," six suggest "Hold," one "Moderate Sell," and two advise "Strong Sell." As of writing, it is trading above the average analyst price target of $78.11. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,515.34 -60.05 -0.79%
S&P 500 Index
ADM 82.04 +1.63 +2.03%
Archer Daniels Midland
XLP 84.59 +0.47 +0.56%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 1
Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 13
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Huge Earnings, Inflation Data and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Netflix open on tablet by rswebsols via Pixabay 3
Netflix Stock is at New Lows, But Its FCF Is Strong - Is NFLX Too Cheap?
Netflix Inc_ on phone by- Wachiwit via iStock 4
Netflix Is Losing Viewers To The World Cup. That May Be The Wrong Measure Of The Business.
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319 5
Corn Bulls Getting a Headstart with Monday Morning Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.