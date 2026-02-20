Barchart.com
Packaging Corporation Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Packaging Corp Of America phone and data by-Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Lake Forest, Illinois-based Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) manufactures and sells containerboard and uncoated freesheet (UFS) paper products. Valued at $21.5 billion by market cap, the company also produces multi-color boxes and displays, as well as meat and wax-coated boxes for the agricultural industry.

Shares of this leading producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products have outperformed the broader market over the past year. PKG has gained 12.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.7%. In 2026, PKG’s stock rose 15.9%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, PKG’s underperformance is apparent compared to the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 17.5% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 16.5% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s gains over the same time frame.

PKG's outperformance was driven by strong e-commerce volume, inventory management, and improved demand. The integration of the Greif business is on track, with the paper business performing well due to higher volumes and strong price realization. The company also repurchased 760,000 shares and is well-positioned for continued profitable growth.

On Jan. 28, PKG shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its net sales stood at $2.4 billion, up 10.1% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS declined 6.1% from the year-ago quarter to $2.32. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect PKG’s EPS to grow 13.7% to $11.19 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 11 analysts covering PKG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, and five “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and one analyst recommending a “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 2, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Detlef Winckelmann maintained a “Buy” rating on PKG and set a price target of $250, implying a potential upside of 4.6% from current levels.

While PKG currently trades above its mean price target of $238.40, the Street-high price target of $270 suggests an upside potential of 13%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,861.89 -19.42 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 308.05 -0.73 -0.24%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
PKG 238.95 -0.08 -0.03%
Packaging Corp of America
XLB 52.83 -0.19 -0.36%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

