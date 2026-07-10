What to Expect From Altria Group's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Richmond, Virginia-based Altria Group, Inc. ( MO ) manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company is valued at $119.5 billion and offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand, moist smokeless tobacco and oral tobacco products, and more.

The company is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 30, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.50 on a diluted basis, up 4.2% from $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.70, up 5.2% from $5.42 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 3% year over year (YoY) to $5.87 in fiscal 2027.

MO stock has surged 24% over the past 52 weeks , rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.4% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 2.9% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 30, MO stock rose 6.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $5.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.32, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.56 to $5.72 per share.