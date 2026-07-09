Wheat Posts Strength on Thursday

The wheat complex led the grain complex higher on Thursday, holding with gains across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW contracts posted gains of 4 ¾ to 12 cents on the day. KC HRW futures saw higher trade at the close, with contracts up 6 ½ to 9 cents. MPLS spring wheat was 2 3/4 to 8 1/2 cents in the green on the session.

Export Sales data from USDA this morning showed a total of 313,103 MT of 2026/27 wheat sales in the week of July 2. That was back up from last week, but still 45.86% below the same week last year. South Korea was the top buyer of 101,000 MT, with 100,000 MT sold to Nigeria, and 68,600 MT to Mexico.

Crop Production data will be updated on Friday, with a Bloomberg poll of analysts looking for all wheat production to total 1.527 bbu, down 17 mbu from last month. All winter wheat production is seen 1.004 bbu, a 26 mbu drop from last month, with spring wheat at 458 mbu. In the WASDE, traders are looking for US carryout to be down 26 mbu to 718 mbu.

Taiwan issued a tender for 98,150 MT of US wheat overnight, with a deadline of July 15. Ukraine raised their 2026/27 wheat production number by 1 MMT to 23 MMT according to the latest government number released this morning. Argentina wheat was raised by 0.5 MMT to 20.5 MMT for 2026/27 according to the Rosario Grains Exchange. EU wheat was trimmed by 0.9 MMT to 128.3 MMT, according to the latest Expana number. USDA will give their take in Friday’s WASDE report. World stocks are seen down 2.2 MMT to 273.2 MMT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.11 1/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.19 3/4, up 12 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.42 1/4, up 8 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.54 1/4, up 9 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.03, unch,