Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Posts Strength on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock

The wheat complex led the grain complex higher on Thursday, holding with gains across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW contracts posted gains of 4 ¾ to 12 cents on the day. KC HRW futures saw higher trade at the close, with contracts up 6 ½ to 9 cents. MPLS spring wheat was 2 3/4 to 8 1/2 cents in the green on the session.

Export Sales data from USDA this morning showed a total of 313,103 MT of 2026/27 wheat sales in the week of July 2. That was back up from last week, but still 45.86% below the same week last year. South Korea was the top buyer of 101,000 MT, with 100,000 MT sold to Nigeria, and 68,600 MT to Mexico.

Crop Production data will be updated on Friday, with a Bloomberg poll of analysts looking for all wheat production to total 1.527 bbu, down 17 mbu from last month. All winter wheat production is seen 1.004 bbu, a 26 mbu drop from last month, with spring wheat at 458 mbu. In the WASDE, traders are looking for US carryout to be down 26 mbu to 718 mbu.

Taiwan issued a tender for 98,150 MT of US wheat overnight, with a deadline of July 15. Ukraine raised their 2026/27 wheat production number by 1 MMT to 23 MMT according to the latest government number released this morning. Argentina wheat was raised by 0.5 MMT to 20.5 MMT for 2026/27 according to the Rosario Grains Exchange. EU wheat was trimmed by 0.9 MMT to 128.3 MMT, according to the latest Expana number. USDA will give their take in Friday’s WASDE report. World stocks are seen down 2.2 MMT to 273.2 MMT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.11 1/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.19 3/4, up 12 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.42 1/4, up 8 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.54 1/4, up 9 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.03, unch,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.39, up 8 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 654-2s +9-0 +1.39%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 642-2s +8-0 +1.26%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.0300s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 611-2s +11-6 +1.96%
Wheat
ZWU26 619-6s +12-0 +1.97%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Image of Jeff Bezos by Fred Duval via Shutterstock 1
Jeff Bezos Says ‘We Don’t Have a Revenue Problem’ in America — Bottom Half Paying Just 3% of Taxes Means ‘We Can Find 3%’
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 2
SpaceX Has Massive Multiyear Put Options Volume As SPCX Falls Below IPO Price
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock 3
PLUG Stock Alert: Plug Power Just Scored a Major Green Hydrogen Win in Australia
Abbvie Inc HQ photo-by vzphotos via iStock 4
AbbVie Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Tumble as Oil Jumps After Trump Says U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Is Over, FOMC Minutes on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.