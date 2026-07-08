AbbVie Earnings Preview: What to Expect

North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. With a market cap of $450.1 billion, the company discovers and develops medicines and therapies that solve health issues across immunology, oncology, aesthetics, neuroscience, and eye care. The drug giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 31.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ABBV to report a profit of $3.79 per share on a diluted basis, up 27.6% from $2.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect ABBV to report EPS of $14.28, up 42.8% from $10 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.3% year over year to $16.03 in fiscal 2027.

ABBV stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 35.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 22.4% returns over the same time frame.

ABBV rallied on strong execution in immunology and neuroscience. Skyrizi and Rinvoq posted double-digit growth and continue to offset Humira, while neuroscience revenue rose about 24% on strength in migraine and psychiatry. Moreover, management highlighted Skyrizi’s efficacy advantage and new pipeline additions, including the $10.9 billion Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) deal, as key to future growth. AbbVie also committed $1.4 billion to U.S. manufacturing and raised EPS guidance. While investing at record levels, the company maintains its dividend focus and sees long-term momentum despite competition and macro uncertainty.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ABBV stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 20 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” and nine give a “Hold.” ABBV’s average analyst price target is $254.72, indicating a slight potential upside from the current levels.