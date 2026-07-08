AbbVie Earnings Preview: What to Expect

North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. With a market cap of $450.1 billion, the company discovers and develops medicines and therapies that solve health issues across immunology, oncology, aesthetics, neuroscience, and eye care. The drug giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 31.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect ABBV to report a profit of $3.79 per share on a diluted basis, up 27.6% from $2.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect ABBV to report EPS of $14.28, up 42.8% from $10 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.3% year over year to $16.03 in fiscal 2027.
ABBV stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 35.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 22.4% returns over the same time frame.
ABBV rallied on strong execution in immunology and neuroscience. Skyrizi and Rinvoq posted double-digit growth and continue to offset Humira, while neuroscience revenue rose about 24% on strength in migraine and psychiatry. Moreover, management highlighted Skyrizi’s efficacy advantage and new pipeline additions, including the $10.9 billion Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) deal, as key to future growth. AbbVie also committed $1.4 billion to U.S. manufacturing and raised EPS guidance. While investing at record levels, the company maintains its dividend focus and sees long-term momentum despite competition and macro uncertainty.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on ABBV stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 20 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” and nine give a “Hold.” ABBV’s average analyst price target is $254.72, indicating a slight potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.