Here's What to Expect From Bunge Global’s Next Earnings Report

Chesterfield, Missouri-based Bunge Global SA (BG) is a leading global agribusiness and food company that connects farmers with consumers by sourcing, processing, transporting, and distributing agricultural commodities and food ingredients worldwide. The company has a market cap of $21.1 billion, and it operates an extensive network of grain elevators, oilseed processing plants, export terminals, refineries, and food manufacturing facilities across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and other key agricultural markets.

BG is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Jul. 29, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2 on a diluted basis, up 52.7% from $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.57, up 26.4% from $7.57 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 21% year over year to $11.58 in fiscal 2027.

BG stock has surged 48.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.5% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 3.4% rise during the same time frame.

With a broad global footprint, diversified commodity portfolio, and essential role in the global food supply chain, Bunge is well positioned to benefit from rising food consumption, increasing demand for renewable energy feedstocks, and long-term trends in global agricultural trade. Additionally, the company is also expanding its focus on sustainability and renewable fuels. Growing demand for biofuels, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel has increased the need for vegetable oils such as soybean and canola oil, creating long-term growth opportunities for Bunge.

Analysts are highly optimistic about BG, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the eight analysts covering the stock, six are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and one suggests a “Hold.” BG’s average analyst price target is $139.30, indicating an upside of 25.6% from the current levels.