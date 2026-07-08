Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Here's What to Expect From Bunge Global’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Agricultural grain silos at sunset wheat field by muratart via Adobe Stock
Agricultural grain silos at sunset wheat field by muratart via Adobe Stock

Chesterfield, Missouri-based Bunge Global SA (BG) is a leading global agribusiness and food company that connects farmers with consumers by sourcing, processing, transporting, and distributing agricultural commodities and food ingredients worldwide. The company has a market cap of $21.1 billion, and it operates an extensive network of grain elevators, oilseed processing plants, export terminals, refineries, and food manufacturing facilities across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and other key agricultural markets.

BG is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Jul. 29, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2 on a diluted basis, up 52.7% from $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.57, up 26.4% from $7.57 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 21% year over year to $11.58 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

BG stock has surged 48.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.5% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.4% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

With a broad global footprint, diversified commodity portfolio, and essential role in the global food supply chain, Bunge is well positioned to benefit from rising food consumption, increasing demand for renewable energy feedstocks, and long-term trends in global agricultural trade. Additionally, the company is also expanding its focus on sustainability and renewable fuels. Growing demand for biofuels, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel has increased the need for vegetable oils such as soybean and canola oil, creating long-term growth opportunities for Bunge. 

Analysts are highly optimistic about BG, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the eight analysts covering the stock, six are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and one suggests a “Hold.” BG’s average analyst price target is $139.30, indicating an upside of 25.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BG 110.91 +2.13 +1.96%
Bunge Ltd
$SPX 7,503.85 -33.58 -0.45%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.86 +0.76 +0.90%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom’s Largest AI Customer Is Fleeing to MediaTek. AVGO Stock Is Still a Buy.
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Palantir Stock Just Scored a New Upgrade. Wall Street Says It Provides a Critical AI Orchestration Layer.
Money bag with the word Dividends by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 3
The 3 Best Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks to Load Up on for Lifetime Income
Two firefighters fighting a fire by Free to use via Pixabay 4
Why Was the Commodity Complex On Fire to Start the Week?
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320 5
Corn Rallying Out of the Long Weekend
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.