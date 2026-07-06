The 3 Best Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks to Load Up on for Lifetime Income

Generating lifetime income requires more than just high dividend yield. It is the ability to build a portfolio of quality dividend stocks that can generate reliable and growing dividends for decades. Dividend Kings are such companies that have paid and increased their dividends for more than 50 years in a row. These are companies with long-term competitive advantages, resilient cash flows, and conservative balance sheets, with a commitment to increase shareholder payouts year after year.

Here are three Dividend Kings that stand out for investors seeking lifetime income.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN): A Utility Built Around Dividend Stability

Dividend Streak: 71 years

Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) operates as a regulated utility company, delivering natural gas to homes, businesses, and industrial users across Oregon and Southwest Washington. Because demand for essential utility services remains stable regardless of economic scenarios, the company has enjoyed predictable revenue and cash flows to support its payouts. It has paid and increased its dividends for the past 71 years in a row, making it one of the longest-running dividend growth companies in the U.S. Not only that, its forward dividend yield of 3.9%, backed by an essential-service business, is also appealing.

In its most recent first quarter, management stated that the company’s intention is to keep its payout ratio within a 55% to 65% range. It plans to continue raising the dividend, but those increases will be supported by growth in earnings and cash flow, rather than paying out an unsustainably high percentage of profits. As utility infrastructure spending continues and the company expands its regulated asset base, Northwest Natural appears to be in a strong position to continue rewarding shareholders for many years to come.

Overall, Wall Street maintains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating for NWN stock. Of the seven analysts covering the stock, three rate it a “Strong Buy,” three rate it a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.”

Dover Corporation (DOV): Quietly Delivering Dividend Growth for Nearly Seven Decades

Dividend Streak: 71 years

Dover Corporation (DOV) might not be famous for a high yield, but it is certainly known as the most dependable dividend stock. The company has a track record of paying and increasing dividends for the past 71 years in a row. The diversified industrial manufacturer operates across several high-quality businesses, including engineered products, clean energy fueling equipment, climate and sustainability technologies, imaging solutions, pumps, precision components, and factory automation equipment.

This diversification is one of Dover's greatest strengths. It helps generate revenue from numerous industries, keeping its earnings and cash flows stable enough to pay dividends. In the first quarter, it generated $131 million in free cash flow and plans to generate 14% to 16% of revenue for the full year. Its adjusted earnings also grew 11% in the quarter, with analysts projecting 10.8% growth for the year. This robust free cash flow has also supported Dover in consistently reshaping its portfolio by acquiring companies that strengthen its long-term competitive position while divesting slower-growing businesses. Its forward dividend yield of 0.97% and forward payout ratio of 17.8% may be modest, but it also means the company has a lot of room for dividend growth, as it has for the past seven decades.

Overall, Wall Street maintains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating for DOV stock. Of the 18 analysts covering the stock, 11 rate it a “Strong Buy,” and seven rate it a “Hold.”

Emerson Electric Company (EMR): Automation Leadership Meets Exceptional Dividend Reliability

Dividend Streak: 69 years

Emerson Electric (EMR) is a global leader in industrial automation with a 69-year dividend track record. Emerson offers automation software, intelligent devices, control systems, industrial measurement equipment, and engineering solutions to help manufacturers improve efficiency, productivity, and reliability. Its customers span across energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, life sciences, utilities, mining, and advanced manufacturing.

Like Dover, Emerson’s broad customer base helps diversify revenue streams and generate steady cash flows. In the second quarter, Emerson generated $694 million in free cash flow with a target of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion for the year. It plans to pay out roughly $1.2 billion in dividends and $2.2 billion through share repurchases in 2026. Emerson’s forward dividend yield of 1.6% is lower than the industrials sector average. But its conservative payout ratio of 35% leaves ample room for future dividend increases while keeping the payout sustainable. The company has prioritized dividend growth alongside acquisitions, innovation, and balance sheet strength.

Overall, Wall Street maintains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating for EMR stock. Of the 27 analysts covering the stock, 14 rate it a “Strong Buy,” one says it is a “Moderate Buy,” 11 rate it a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Moderate Sell.”