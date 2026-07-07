The Nasdaq-100 Could Be Forming a Textbook Diamond Top. Here's What to Watch on the QQQ Chart Now.

NASDAQ sign at times square at night by Lucky-photographer via iStock

Technical analysis is often criticized for being subjective, but every so often a chart develops that deserves our attention — not because of what we hope it becomes, but because of what history tells us it could become.

One of those patterns may be developing right now in the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which proxies the Nasdaq-100 Index ($IUXX).

The Diamond Top is one of the rarer reversal patterns identified by renowned technical analyst Thomas Bulkowski in his “Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns.” Unlike many classical chart books that simply catalog formations, Bulkowski spent decades statistically testing thousands of patterns to determine which actually produced an edge.

His work elevated chart pattern recognition from art toward science, and the Diamond Top consistently ranked as one of the more reliable bearish reversal formations when all of its conditions were satisfied.

The operative phrase, however, is “when all of its conditions are satisfied.”

A Pattern Built on Institutional Psychology

A Diamond Top does not appear randomly. It forms after a sustained advance when institutional investors begin transitioning from accumulation to distribution.

The pattern begins with expanding price swings as buyers and sellers battle for control. Volatility increases as emotional buying continues to push prices to new highs while larger investors quietly sell into strength. Eventually those wide swings begin to contract, creating the second half of the diamond as uncertainty replaces enthusiasm.

This progression reflects a shift in market psychology. Buyers are becoming less efficient, rallies lose conviction, and institutions gradually transfer shares to increasingly optimistic late-stage participants.

Anatomy of a Diamond Top reversal pattern.

The Diamond Top is not the cause of the reversal. Instead, it is the footprint left behind by the distribution process.

The Current QQQ Setup

Looking at the current QQQ chart, several characteristics align remarkably well with Bulkowski’s textbook criteria.

First, the pattern follows a strong multi-month advance, satisfying the prerequisite that reversal patterns develop only after established trends.

Second, price has displayed an expanding sequence of higher highs and lower lows before transitioning into progressively contracting price swings, producing the distinctive diamond geometry.

Perhaps even more compelling is the volume profile.

Bulkowski observed that the strongest Diamond Tops often exhibit peak volume near the pattern’s highest high, followed by steadily declining volume as the formation matures. That volume signature suggests participation is drying up as buying enthusiasm fades.

The current QQQ chart displays that very behavior.

Confirmation Is Everything

One mistake traders frequently make is declaring a reversal before the market confirms it.

Bulkowski was disciplined in this regard. A Diamond Top is not confirmed simply because the chart resembles one.

Confirmation requires:

A decisive close beneath the lower boundary of the pattern (50-day moving average 711.60 and recent low close of 693.70).

Expanding volume accompanying the breakdown.

Ideally, a wide-range bearish candle demonstrating institutional selling.

Follow-through during the subsequent trading sessions.

Until those conditions occur, the pattern remains a high-probability candidate rather than a confirmed reversal.

Today’s price action – July 7, 2026 – may prove pivotal. If the market closes beneath support with expanding volume, the statistical odds shift significantly in favor of the bearish case.

The Historical Record

One reason Bulkowski’s research continues to command respect is that it focused on measurable outcomes rather than opinions.

Historically, confirmed Diamond Tops have demonstrated:

High probability of acting as reversal patterns.

Downside moves averaging roughly 15–20% before meaningful reversals or consolidations.

Throwbacks occurring in approximately half of all successful breakouts, providing traders with secondary entry opportunities.

Relatively low frequency, making them noteworthy when they do appear.

As with every technical pattern, no outcome is guaranteed. Markets trade in probabilities, not certainties.

Looking Beyond the Pattern

While the Diamond itself deserves attention, I believe the more important story lies beneath the surface.

Specifically:

Market internals have already begun deteriorating.

Breadth has weakened.

Leadership has narrowed.

Participation has become increasingly selective.

Those conditions often precede visible price deterioration.

Because QQQ is capitalization weighted, investors should closely monitor whether the market’s largest leaders – NVIDIA (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and other mega-cap technology stocks – begin losing relative strength simultaneously. When leadership starts breaking down together, it reinforces the message being delivered by the chart.

Adding a Fractal Perspective

My recent research into fractal market behavior adds another dimension to this analysis.

Rather than asking whether a Diamond Top exists, I ask a different question:

Can we recognize institutional distribution before the Diamond completes?

Breaking the daily chart into lower-timeframe structures reveals repeated Rally–Base–Drop (RBD) distribution patterns, weakening upside momentum, and increasingly inefficient advances. These recurring fractal formations may represent the underlying mechanics that eventually produce the larger Diamond Top visible on the daily chart.

In other words, the Diamond may simply be the higher-timeframe expression of distribution already occurring beneath the surface.

A Textbook Example of Confluence

The strongest technical setups rarely rely on a single indicator or pattern.

Instead, they emerge from a cluster of independent evidence pointing toward the same conclusion.

Today, that cluster includes:

A potential Diamond Top developing after a prolonged advance.

A textbook volume profile consistent with Bulkowski’s research.

Weakening market breadth and deteriorating internals.

Narrowing leadership among mega-cap technology stocks.

Lower-timeframe fractal distribution patterns.

A market now testing the lower boundary of the formation.

Individually, none of these observations guarantees a reversal, but collectively, they demand our attention.

Whether this pattern ultimately confirms or fails, the market is providing an excellent lesson in disciplined technical analysis. Successful traders do not predict outcomes, but they do identify high-probability conditions, wait patiently for confirmation, and allow the market to validate or invalidate the setup.

If today’s breakdown is confirmed by expanding volume and follow-through selling, the QQQ may soon become one of the clearest modern examples of a textbook Diamond Top.

If not, the market will have reminded us of another timeless lesson: confirmation, not anticipation, is what separates disciplined technical analysis from speculation.