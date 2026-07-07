Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Post Late Session Gains on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Rows of soybean crop by Olga Seifutdinova via iStock
Rows of soybean crop by Olga Seifutdinova via iStock

Soybeans found late session strength to post 2 to 9 ¾ cent gains, as nearby July was up 14 ½ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 10 1/4 cents at $11.46. Soymeal futures were $2.30 to $3.40 higher across most contracts, with Soy Oil futures 32 to 83 points higher. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 105,000 MT of soybean meal to Colombia for the current marketing year this morning.

Crop Progress data from NASS showed 34% of the US soybean crop blooming by 7/5, up 6% from normal, with 9% setting pods and 3 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were down 1% at 64% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 365. Deterioration was seen in ND (-9), OH (-8), IN (-1) and other fringe states, with improvement in MO (+7), SD (+6), MN (+4), IL (+3), and NE/MI (+1).

Monthly export data from Census showed 2.57 MMT (94.42 mbu) of soybeans shipped in May, which was 72.46% above last year but down 14.35% from last year. That was the second largest May on record. Soybean meal exports were a record at 1.572 MMT in May, slightly below April but 19.47% above 2025.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.96 3/4, up 14 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.46 1/1, up 10 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.93 3/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.97 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.32 1/4, up 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.4592 +0.1020 +0.90%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 67.27s +0.64 +0.96%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 316.5s +3.0 +0.96%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.3278 +0.0614 +0.54%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1197-6s +5-4 +0.46%
Soybean
ZSN26 1196-6s +14-4 +1.23%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1193-6s +9-6 +0.82%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom’s Largest AI Customer Is Fleeing to MediaTek. AVGO Stock Is Still a Buy.
Money bag with the word Dividends by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 2
The 3 Best Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks to Load Up on for Lifetime Income
Two firefighters fighting a fire by Free to use via Pixabay 3
Why Was the Commodity Complex On Fire to Start the Week?
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Palantir Stock Just Scored a New Upgrade. Wall Street Says It Provides a Critical AI Orchestration Layer.
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320 5
Corn Rallying Out of the Long Weekend
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.