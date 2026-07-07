Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Trading with Slight Tuesday Morning Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay
Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with Tuesday morning gains of 1 to 2 cents. Futures posted gains of 35 to 50 ½ cents across the front months on Monday, with defereds up 23 to 32 cents. New buying interest was noted, with open interest rising 45,619 contracts. There were 26 deliveries issued against July futures overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 47 1/4 cents at $11.36 3/4. Soymeal futures were $5.10 to $9.10 higher across most contracts, with Soy Oil futures 99 to 141 points higher. There were no deliveries against July soybean meal futures overnight, with against July bean oil. Rumors of China buying surfaced late in the day, with a reported 5 cargoes (300,000 MT) purchased. 

Crop Progress data from NASS showed 34% of the US soybean crop blooming by 7/5, up 6% from normal, with 9% setting pods and 3 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were down 1% at 64% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 365.

The 7-day forecast shows rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across parts of the Dakotas and MN, mainly in the next couple days. Eastern Corn Belt totals are a half inch to 2 inches in the next week, with up to an inch in parts of IA, MO, and NE. The 8-14 day outlook shows warmer temps across the country, with a dry pocket in the central part of the US.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 528,350 MT (19.41 mbu) during the week ending on July 2. That was up 19% from the week prior and 31.9% above the same week last year. China was the top destination of 268,115 MT, with 64,664 MT headed to Mexico and 46,176 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 37.85 MMT (1.39 bbu), which is now 18.2% below the same period last year.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money cutting back 5,479 contracts from their net long position in the week ending on June 30 to 31,200 contracts. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.82 1/4, up 50 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash  was $11.36 3/4, up 47 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.84, up 47 3/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.92 1/4, up 44 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.26 1/4, up 38 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.3375 -0.0197 -0.17%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 66.83 +0.20 +0.30%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 313.1 -0.4 -0.13%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.2545 -0.0119 -0.11%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1190-6 -1-4 -0.13%
Soybean
ZSN26 1181-4 -0-6 -0.06%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1182-0 -2-0 -0.17%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom’s Largest AI Customer Is Fleeing to MediaTek. AVGO Stock Is Still a Buy.
Two firefighters fighting a fire by Free to use via Pixabay 2
Why Was the Commodity Complex On Fire to Start the Week?
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320 3
Corn Rallying Out of the Long Weekend
Money bag with the word Dividends by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 4
The 3 Best Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks to Load Up on for Lifetime Income
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 5
Palantir Stock Just Scored a New Upgrade. Wall Street Says It Provides a Critical AI Orchestration Layer.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.