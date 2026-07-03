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What You Need To Know Ahead of Avery Dennison’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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With a market cap of $12.5 billion, Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is a prominent materials science and digital identification company that develops innovative labeling, packaging, branding, and tracking solutions for businesses across a wide range of industries. The Mentor, Ohio-based company operates in more than 50 countries and serves customers worldwide across the retail, apparel, logistics, food, pharmaceuticals, and automotive sectors.

The company is set to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the markets open on Thursday, July 30. Ahead of this event, analysts project AVY to post an adjusted EPS of $2.46, a 1.7% rise from $2.42 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the office products maker to report adjusted EPS of $10, up 4.9% from $9.53 in fiscal 2025.

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Shares of Avery Dennison have declined 9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.2% gain and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLB13.8% return over the same time frame. 

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On June 4, Avery Dennison announced the appointment of Danny Allouche as President of its Materials Group. A company veteran with 16 years of experience, Allouche previously led Avery Dennison's global strategy, corporate development, and M&A activities. Management said his leadership will help drive innovation, expand high-value growth opportunities, and strengthen the company's digital identification capabilities. Investors responded positively to the announcement, sending AVY shares up 1.3% in the following trading session.

Analysts' consensus view on AVY stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," and four recommend a "Hold." The average analyst price target for Avery Dennison is $196.57, suggesting a potential upside of 17.7% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AVY 166.97 +3.85 +2.36%
Avery Dennison Corp
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index
XLB 52.01 +0.99 +1.94%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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