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Sherwin-Williams’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Sherwin-Williams Co_ storefront -by jetcityimage via iStock
Sherwin-Williams Co_ storefront -by jetcityimage via iStock

Commanding a market capitalization of $85.3 billion, The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is one of the world's largest manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of paints, coatings, and related products. Headquartered in Ohio, the company serves professional contractors, commercial customers, industrial manufacturers, and consumers across more than 120 countries.

Sherwin-Williams is set to report its second-quarter results before the markets open on Tuesday, July. 28. Analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $3.55, up 5% year over year. The company’s earnings track record has been mixed, having exceeded Street expectations in three of the past four quarters while falling short once.

For the fiscal year 2026, Sherwin-Williams’ profit is expected to grow 3% annually to $11.77 per share. Its EPS is further likely to improve 13.7% year over year to $13.38 in FY2027.

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Sherwin-Williams stock has declined marginally over the past year, while the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 20.2%. The stock has also underperformed the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which had delivered a 13.8% return over the same period.

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On June 3, Sherwin-Williams shares gained more than 1% after the company and Nippon Paint announced they were ending their joint pursuit of Akzo Nobel N.V.. The decision came after Akzo Nobel rejected two all-cash takeover proposals, prompting the companies to walk away rather than pursue a binding offer. Investors appeared to view the move positively, as it removed the uncertainty surrounding a large-scale acquisition and reflected Sherwin-Williams' disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy” overall. That includes 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buy” ratings, and 11 “Holds.” The mean price target of $372.10 indicates a 5.6% upside from current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SHW 352.48 +6.43 +1.86%
Sherwin-Williams Company
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index
XLB 52.01 +0.99 +1.94%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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