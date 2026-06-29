What to Expect From Packaging Corporation's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Packaging Corporation of America ( PKG ) manufactures and sells containerboard and uncoated freesheet (UFS) paper products in North America. Valued at a market cap of $21.5 billion , the company operates through Packaging and Paper segments.

PKG is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 22, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.36 on a diluted basis, down 4.8% from $2.48 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $10.45, up 6.2% from $9.84 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 17.8% year over year (YoY) to $12.31 in fiscal 2027.

PKG’s stock has risen 28.7% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.8% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 6.4% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 22, PKG stock declined 2.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.4 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.91, also missing Wall Street’s forecasts.