Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Packaging Corporation's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Elements of cardboard boxes collected in stack packaging by Aleksandr Matveev via Adobe Stock
Elements of cardboard boxes collected in stack packaging by Aleksandr Matveev via Adobe Stock

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) manufactures and sells containerboard and uncoated freesheet (UFS) paper products in North America. Valued at a market cap of $21.5 billion, the company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. 

PKG is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 22, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.36 on a diluted basis, down 4.8% from $2.48 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $10.45, up 6.2% from $9.84 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 17.8% year over year (YoY) to $12.31 in fiscal 2027.    

www.barchart.com

 PKG’s stock has risen 28.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.8% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY6.4% return during the same time frame.   

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 22, PKG stock declined 2.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.4 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.91, also missing Wall Street’s forecasts. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on PKG, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and four suggest a “Hold.” PKG’s average analyst price target of $240.58 is above current levels; however, its Street-high price target of $258 indicates a 6.8% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 116.77 +2.40 +2.10%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,385.77 +31.75 +0.43%
S&P 500 Index
PKG 237.84 -3.71 -1.54%
Packaging Corp of America

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
As Trump Doubles Down on Quantum Computing, This Is the Top-Performing Stock to Buy YTD
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 2
Why Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Should Be Terrified of Elon Musk’s Next Move
Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 3
Alphabet Stock Falls Below Berkshire’s Buying Price, but GOOG Is Not a Screaming Buy Yet
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia and Broadcom Both Offer AI Exposure and Dividends. Barchart Data Helps Pick the Best Stock to Buy Now.
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 5
Broadcom and OpenAI Just Unveiled the New Jalapeño AI Chip. What That Means for AVGO Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.