As Trump Doubles Down on Quantum Computing, This Is the Top-Performing Stock to Buy YTD

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock

This month, President Trump signed two executive orders that aim to fast-track the quantum computing ecosystem in the U.S. The research and development-focused order, titled “Ushering In The Next Frontier Of Quantum Innovation,” seeks to build a scientifically relevant quantum computer and develop advanced quantum-powered sensors. The second order, titled “Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks,” directs several federal agencies to update government cryptography to quantum-resistant standards.

As the Trump administration aggressively backs quantum computing capabilities in the U.S., Intel Corporation (INTC) has emerged as the best-performing quantum computing stock this year.

Intel is exploring quantum computing through research into qubit technologies, control systems, and scalable hardware architectures that could enable future computing breakthroughs. Its quantum work is still in its early stages, but it reflects Intel’s effort to stay ahead in next-generation computing.

The company’s Intel Labs division is working to achieve quantum practicality, aiming to transition from the lab to commercial use. Intel introduced Tunnel Falls, its most advanced silicon spin qubit chip to date, for building a full-stack commercial quantum computing system.

About Intel Stock

Intel designs and manufactures semiconductors and related technologies that support personal computers, data centers, networking equipment, and AI systems. The company also develops advanced manufacturing and foundry capabilities to serve its own products and outside customers. It has a market capitalization of $644.9 billion. Intel is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Intel’s gains have been driven by stronger AI-related optimism, better data center revenue trends, and renewed confidence. Investors now see a turnaround story rather than a slow-growth chipmaker.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 470.3%, and it is up 247.8% year-to-date (YTD). For comparison, the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) increased by 71.68% and 42.2% over the same periods, respectively. Intel reached a 52-week high of $141.45 on June 22, but is down 9.3% from that level.

Based on Intel’s stock price skyrocketing, its forward-adjusted price-to-earnings (non-GAAP) ratio of 117.47 times is considerably stretched compared to the industry average of 23.79 times.

Intel’s Q1 Results Showed Progress

Intel’s first-quarter results showed the role its CPUs play in the AI era. The company’s revenue increased by 7% year-over-year (YOY) to $13.58 billion. While on a GAAP basis the company has reported losses, on a non-GAAP basis its operating margin grew 6.9 percentage points to 12.3%, and non-GAAP EPS climbed 123% YOY to $0.29.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about Intel’s future earnings. They expect the company’s EPS to climb by 138.5% YOY to $0.10 for Q2 FY2026. For fiscal 2026, EPS is projected to surge 625% annually to $0.63, followed by a 54% growth to $0.97 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Think About Intel’s Stock?

Recently, analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Intel’s stock with a “Neutral” rating and a $150 price target. Part of the reason Goldman Sachs analysts are still hesitant on Intel is that, at its core, it remains tied to its legacy business and is in the process of becoming more AI-oriented. Analyst James Schneider believes Intel’s appeal lies in its foundry strategy and its status as a key U.S. chip maker as Washington pushes for more domestic manufacturing.

Analysts at Bank of America raised the stock’s price target from $135 to a Street-high of $160, while maintaining a “Buy” rating. Analysts updated their semiconductor industry models to reflect AI-related spending visibility extending to 2028.

This month, Wells Fargo analysts maintained an “Equal Weight” rating and lifted the price target from $85 to $110, believing that the economies of scale remain a strong competitive advantage for Intel, while the company experiences AI data center build-outs, and the proliferation of AI inferencing/Agentic AI leading to strong incremental server CPU demand.

Mizuho analysts raised their price target on Intel’s stock to $128 from $124 and kept a “Neutral” rating, as agentic AI demand remains robust throughout the CPU ecosystem and suppliers are expected to stay constrained in 2027.

Intel has long been a popular name on Wall Street, with analysts awarding it a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 46 analysts rating the stock, 11 have given it a “Strong Buy” rating, one a “Moderate Buy,” 32 a “Hold,” and two a “Strong Sell.” The consensus price target of $97.79 represents a 23.8% downside from current levels. However, the Street-high price target of $160 implies a 24.7% upside.