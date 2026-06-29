Tesla's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $1.4 trillion , Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) is a leading electric vehicle and clean energy company that designs, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, battery energy storage systems, and solar energy products across the United States, China, and international markets. It also develops advanced autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, battery, and powertrain technologies, serving residential, commercial, industrial, and automotive customers worldwide.

The Austin, Texas-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Analysts expect Tesla to report an EPS of $0.27 , unchanged from the year-ago quarter . However, it has missed Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the electric vehicle giant to report an EPS of $1.19, up 9.2% from $1.09 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, EPS is projected to surge 41.2% year-over-year to $1.68 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Tesla have soared 17.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.8% return . Nevertheless, the stock has exceeded the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 5.5% rise over the period.

Shares of Tesla fell 3.6% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 22 as investors reacted negatively to the company’s sharply increased spending plans and expectations for negative free cash flow for the remainder of 2026. Although Tesla reported Q1 revenue of $22.4 billion and positive free cash flow of $1.44 billion, the management raised 2026 capital expenditure guidance to $25 billion, highlighting a “very big capital investment phase” tied to autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots.

Analysts' consensus view on TSLA stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 42 analysts covering the stock, 16 indicate "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," 19 have a “Hold,” and five advise "Strong Sell." This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

The average analyst price target of $412.39 indicating a potential upside of 8.6% from the current levels.