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What to Expect From J.B. Hunt’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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J_B_ Hunt Transport Services, Inc_ trucking-by Sundry Photography via iStock
J_B_ Hunt Transport Services, Inc_ trucking-by Sundry Photography via iStock

Lowell, Arkansas-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is one of North America's largest transportation and logistics companies, providing a wide range of freight transportation and supply chain solutions. Valued at a market capitalization of $26.4 billion, the company operates through several business segments, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final-mile delivery, and integrated logistics.

JBHT is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.70 on a diluted basis, up 29.8% from $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.27, up 18.8% from $6.12 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by 24.4% year over year to $9.04 in fiscal 2027.

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JBHT stock has surged 95.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.8% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI24.7% return during the same time frame.

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J.B. Hunt has outperformed the broader market over the past year as improving freight demand and a recovery in the trucking cycle boosted investor sentiment. The company's stronger-than-expected quarterly results, returning revenue growth, rising intermodal and truckload volumes, and upbeat earnings outlook have fueled optimism about its long-term growth prospects. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on JBHT, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 analysts advise “Hold.” JBHT currently trades above the average analyst price target of $261.04. Its Street-high target of $330 indicates an upside of 17.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 181.20 -2.92 -1.59%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
JBHT 280.30 +5.62 +2.05%
J B Hunt Transport
$SPX 7,354.02 -3.47 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index

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