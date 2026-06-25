Here's What to Expect From Goldman Sachs’ Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $322.9 billion, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is one of the world's leading investment banking and financial services firms, providing a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions.

The financial giant is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast the company to report a profit of $13.64 per share, a 25% rise from $10.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the bank to report EPS of $59.60, a 16.1% increase from $51.32 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of Goldman Sachs have soared 62.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.8% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4.2% decline over the same period.

On June 12, Goldman Sachs shares climbed 2.9% after it served as the lead underwriter for SpaceX's record-breaking IPO, reinforcing expectations of a rebound in IPO and dealmaking activity. Investor sentiment was further boosted by improving macroeconomic tailwinds, as easing geopolitical tensions, lower oil prices, and expectations of delayed Fed rate hikes fueled optimism for a rebound in IPOs and dealmaking activity.

Analysts' consensus view on GS stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend a "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and 17 give a "Hold" rating. While the stock currently trades above the average analyst price target of $975.45, its Street-high price target of $1,100 implies 2.1% upside from current levels.