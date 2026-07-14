What to Expect From Arista Networks' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $228.1 billion , Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET ) develops and delivers data-driven networking solutions for AI, cloud, data center, campus, and routing environments, serving customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. It offers its Extensible Operating System (EOS), cloud and AI networking products, cognitive network software and services, and customer support solutions to industries including finance, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and media.

The Santa Clara, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts expect ANET to report an adjusted EPS of $0.79 , a 17.9% increase from $0.67 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the cloud networking company to report adjusted EPS of $3.27, a growth of 20.7% from $2.71 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to rise 21.4% year-over-year to $3.97 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Arista Networks have climbed 68.5% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.3% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 43.7% surge over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 revenue of $2.71 billion and EPS of $0.87 on May 5, shares of Arista Networks tumbled 13.6% the next day as investors focused on worsening supply constraints and delayed revenue recognition. The company said wafer fab shortages, semiconductor supply de-commits, and extended lead times beyond 52 weeks were limiting its ability to meet strong AI-driven demand, while deferred product revenue jumped by approximately $643 million to $3.63 billion in the quarter.

Although Arista raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth forecast to 27.7%, concerns that supply bottlenecks could delay AI-related upside and pressure future gross margins weighed heavily on the stock.