Soybeans Fading Lower on Wednesday

Soybeans are showing midday losses of 4 to 5 cents so far on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 4 1/2 cents at $10.62 ½. Soymeal futures are up $1 to $1.80 in the nearbys, with Soy Oil futures back down 30 to 64 points.

The NOAA 7-day QPF showed a band of 1 to 3 inches from KS to the Southern portions of the ECB. Lighter totals of less than ½ inch are seen in northern IL, much of IA, NE, and SD.

Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for 2025/26 soybean sales to be between 100,000 to 300,000 MT. Sales for the new crop marketing year in the week ending on June 18 are seen between 500,000 to 700,000 MT.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.12 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.62 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.20, down 4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.37 3/4, down 4 cents,