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Soybeans Fading Lower on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock

Soybeans are showing midday losses of 4 to 5 cents so far on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 4 1/2 cents at $10.62 ½. Soymeal futures are up $1 to $1.80 in the nearbys, with Soy Oil futures back down 30 to 64 points. 

The NOAA 7-day QPF showed a band of 1 to 3 inches from KS to the Southern portions of the ECB. Lighter totals of less than ½ inch are seen in northern IL, much of IA, NE, and SD.

Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for 2025/26 soybean sales to be between 100,000 to 300,000 MT. Sales for the new crop marketing year in the week ending on June 18 are seen between 500,000 to 700,000 MT. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.12 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.62 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.20, down 4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.37 3/4, down 4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.71 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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Symbol Last Chg %Chg
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ZLZ26 66.09 -0.49 -0.74%
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ZMZ26 300.3 -1.0 -0.33%
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ZSPX26US.CM 10.7012 -0.0506 -0.47%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1136-6 -5-0 -0.44%
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ZSN26 1111-2 -5-6 -0.51%
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ZSQ26 1119-2 -4-6 -0.42%
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