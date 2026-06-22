Soybeans Posting Mixed Trade at Midday

Soybeans are mixed at midday, with front months down 1 to 3 cents and new contracts up 1 to 2 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 2 1/2 cents at $10.68 ½. Soymeal futures are down $1.30, with Soy Oil futures back up 115 to 147 points.

The weekly Export Inspections report showed soybean shipments of just 241,045 MT (8.86 mbu) in the week of 6/18. That was up 54.8% from the week prior but 54.8% below the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 72,877 MT, with 69,508 MT shipped to China and 27,399 MT to Indonesia. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 36.848 MMT (1.354 bbu) of soybeans, which is 19.3.01% below the same period last year.

The NOAA 7-day forecast shows portions of eastern NE, IA, northern IL/IN, and OH with limited precip in the next week. The Dakotas through KS are seen with 1 to 2 inch totals, as well as the southern portions of the ECB, with MO seen with heavier totals.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.20, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.68 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.26 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.44 3/4, up 2 cents,