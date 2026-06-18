Is Southwest Airlines Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Dallas, Texas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a passenger airline company offering scheduled air transportation services in the U.S. and near-international markets. Valued at $22.8 billion by market cap, the company offers inflight entertainment, the Rapid Rewards loyalty program, digital platforms like SWABIZ for business travel, and extra services including Southwest's EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and pet and unaccompanied minor transportation.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and LUV perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the airlines industry. LUV’s edge comes from its low-fare brand, strong customer service, and loyalty driven by no change fees and its former open-seating model. New assigned and extra legroom seating adapts to passenger preferences, while its point-to-point network delivers more direct, nonstop routes than hub-and-spoke rivals, giving travelers added convenience.

Despite its notable strength, LUV shares have slipped 15.3% from their 52-week high of $55.11, achieved on Feb. 17. Over the past three months, LUV stock has gained 17.2%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.5% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of LUV rose 14% this year and climbed 51.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 8.4% and 24% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, LUV has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late May. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with some fluctuations.

LUV’s outperformance was driven by strong demand for its new product offerings, which lifted earnings and margins. These gains highlight momentum across the business and the strength of its transformed model, even amid higher fuel costs.

On Apr. 22, LUV shares closed down by 3.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue stood at $7.2 billion, up 12.8% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $0.45, compared to its adjusted loss per share of $0.13 from the year-ago quarter.

In the competitive arena of airlines, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has taken the lead over LUV, showing resilience with 20.6% gains on a YTD basis and a 76% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on LUV’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 24 analysts covering it. While LUV currently trades above its mean price target of $46, the Street-high price target of $60 suggests a 28.6% upside potential.