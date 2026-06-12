Is Western Digital Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

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With a market cap of $182.4 billion, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is a leading developer and manufacturer of data storage technologies and solutions. Headquartered in San Jose, the company designs and produces hard disk drives (HDDs), flash-based storage devices, and data infrastructure solutions that serve consumers, businesses, and cloud service providers worldwide.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WDC perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the computer hardware industry.

Despite its notable strength, WDC slipped 12.2% from its 52-week high of $602.54, achieved recently on June 3. Over the past three months, WDC stock gained 96.9%, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 9.1% rise.

Shares of WDC rose 207.2% on a YTD basis and skyrocketed 850.8% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming SPX’s 8% rise on a YTD basis and 22.8% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, WDC has been consistently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the past year.

On June 11, Shares of Western Digital surged 6% as the broader technology sector rallied after easing geopolitical tensions and declining Treasury yields improved sentiment toward growth stocks. Lower interest rate pressures, coupled with continued confidence in robust AI infrastructure spending and the sector's long-term demand outlook, helped drive the rebound in semiconductor and memory stocks.

In the competitive arena of computer hardware, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has lagged behind WDC, with a 586.3% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are highly bullish on WDC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $531.95 suggests a marginal upside from current price levels.