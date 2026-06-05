Is Newmont Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $115.6 billion , Newmont Corporation ( NEM ) is the world’s leading gold company and a major producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver, with operations across Africa, Australia, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. The company is widely recognized for its strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, robust safety standards, and operational excellence.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Newmont fits this criterion perfectly. Guided by its purpose to create value and improve lives, Newmont is committed to sustainable and responsible mining while delivering long-term benefits to stakeholders and communities.

Shares of the Denver, Colorado-based company have declined 24.4% from its 52-week high of $134.88 . Over the past three months, Newmont's shares have decreased 12.6% , underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 9.1% gain during the same period.

NEM stock has risen 1.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 8.9% return. However, longer term, shares of the gold and copper miner have soared 86.2% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding the 25.5% increase of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Newmont climbed 8.7% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23 after the company reported adjusted EPS of $ www.barchart.com 2.90, significantly above analysts’ expectations . The earnings beat was driven by record gold prices, with the company realizing an average gold price of $4,900 per ounce, up sharply from $2,944 per ounce a year earlier, which more than offset a decline in attributable gold production to 1.30 million ounces from 1.54 million ounces.

In comparison, NEM stock has outpaced its rival, AngloGold Ashanti plc ( AU ). AU stock has gained marginally YTD and 81.6% over the past 52 weeks.