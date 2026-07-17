Capital One Just Upgraded Palo Alto Networks Stock. Here's Why.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares were in the spotlight on Thursday after a senior Capital One analyst said the cybersecurity stock is not out of juice just yet. In a research note dated July 16, Connor Murphy upgraded the multinational to “Overweight” and raised the price target to $421, signaling potential upside of nearly 20% from here.

Murphy’s bullish call arrives at a time when Palo Alto Networks stock is already in a sharp uptrend, currently up 97% versus the start of this year.

Why Capital One Turned Bullish on Palo Alto Networks Stock?

Capital One’s upgrade is rooted in Palo Alto Networks’ reputation as a premier consolidator in the cybersecurity industry.

The firm recommends owning PANW shares for the company’s super successful “platformization” strategy, which is driving a net retention rate (NRR) of about 120%.

Additionally, Palo Alto is poised to be a key beneficiary of the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) driven data center buildout.

Products like Prisma AI Runtime Security (Prisma AIRS) enable the Nasdaq-listed firm to secure AI deployments at a massive scale, opening up highly lucrative, next-generation revenue streams.

Acquisitions Are Strengthening Palo Alto Networks’ Moat

Murphy’s bullish thesis is further supported by PANW’s operational execution and smart product positioning.

“Digestion of larger acquisitions is going well, creating revenue and cost synergies ahead of plan,” he told clients, adding the firm’s go-to-market strategy will help holdings like CyberArk exceed performance expectations.

Coupled with a significant shift in corporate observability spend toward Palo Alto Networks, as confirmed by proprietary industry surveys, and heightened cybersecurity mandates from the federal government, the company has powerful secular tailwinds to sustain its upward momentum.

Note that Palo Alto Networks shares are currently trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of about 31x, making it significantly cheaper to own than cybersecurity peer CrowdStrike (CRWD), which trades at roughly 44x.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Palo Alto Networks?

It's also worth mentioning that Capital One is not the only Wall Street firm that is keeping bullish on PANW stock for the next 12 months.

The consensus rating on Palo Alto Networks sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with price objectives going as high as $433, signaling significant further upside from here.