Soybeans Posting Weakness on Friday

Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock

Soybeans are showing losses of 7 to 10 cents in most contracts on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 9 1/2 cents at $10.60 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $3.50 to $4.60 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 230 to 253 points lower. Crude oil losses of $3.01 continue to add pressure.

USDA reported a private export sale of 190,000 MT of soybean meal to the Philippines for 2025/26 this morning.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning shows old crop sale commitment at 39.948 MMT, an 18% decline from a year ago. That is 96% of the USDA estimate and lags the 99% average sale pace. Shipments are 35.58 MMT, 85% of the USDA number and behind the 90% average.

The NOAA 7-day forecast showed 1-2 cent losses in parts of IA through IN and MO, with spottier totals in MN, WI, MI, and OH.

Soybean exports out of Brazil totaled 14.825 MMT in May according to trade ministry data, up from the 14.099 MMT from the year prior. Argentina’s soybean crop is estimated at 91.7% harvested according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, with the crop estimate left at 50.1 MMT.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.19 1/2, down 10 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.60 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.23 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.34, down 7 1/2 cents,