Is Illinois Tool Works Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

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Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, produces and sells industrial products and equipment. Valued at $70.7 billion by market cap, the company provides industrial fluids and adhesives, tools for specialty applications, welding products, and quality measurement equipment and systems.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” ITW effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. ITW's strength lies in its unique business model, combining decentralized operations with scale advantages. Its 80/20 approach focuses on high-value products and customers, driving efficiency and innovation, backed by strong brand equity, financial resilience, and technological capabilities, positioning ITW for long-term growth in trends like automation and sustainability.

Despite its notable strength, ITW slipped 18% from its 52-week high of $303.16, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, ITW stock has declined 14.6%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.6% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of ITW rose marginally on a YTD basis and climbed 2.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 11.2% gains on a YTD basis and 28.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, ITW has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early March. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since late April, with minor fluctuations.

ITW’s underperformance reflects cautious investor sentiment amid ongoing concerns about the sustainability of underlying growth.

On Apr. 30, ITW shares closed down by 2.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $2.66 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.55. The company’s revenue was $4.02 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4 billion. ITW expects full-year EPS to be $11.10 to $11.50.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has lagged behind ITW, with a 4.9% downtick on a YTD basis, but outpaced the stock with solid 26.7% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on ITW’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $277.80 suggests a potential upside of 11.8% from current price levels.