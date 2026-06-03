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Is Ecolab Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Ecolab Inc. (ECL) provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $70.5 billion and operates through four segments: Global Water, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Pest Elimination, and Global Life Sciences. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” ECL fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the specialty chemicals industry.   

Despite its strength, ECL stock slipped 17.1% from its 52-week high of $309.27, reached on Feb. 24. The stock is down 15.6% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX10.6% rise during the same time frame.  

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Moreover, ECL has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 3.4% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 28.2% returns over the same time frame.   

ECL has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late April and has mostly been trading below its 50-day moving average since March. 

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On Apr. 28, ECL stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.1 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.70, matching Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, Ecolab expects per-share earnings to range from $2.02 to $2.12, and for the full year, it expects earnings to range from $8.43 to $8.63 per share. 

When stacked against its peer, The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), ECL has outperformed. Over the past year, SHW stock has declined 17.6%.    

Wall Street is taking a moderately optimistic stance on ECL. Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $317.95 suggests 24.1% rebound potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SHW 293.00 -1.86 -0.63%
Sherwin-Williams Company
$SPX 7,609.78 +9.82 +0.13%
S&P 500 Index
ECL 256.26 +5.79 +2.31%
Ecolab Inc

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