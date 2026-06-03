Is Sherwin-Williams Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

The Sherwin-Williams Company ( SHW ), based in Cleveland, Ohio, manufactures paints, coatings, specialty finishing products, architectural paints, protective coatings, automotive refinishing solutions, wood finishes, adhesives, and a wide range of surface treatment products.

With a market cap of approximately $72.7 billion , Sherwin-Williams comfortably sits in the “large cap” league, a club reserved for companies worth more than $10 billion. This scale has helped the company spread its footprint across international markets and establish a presence on multiple continents.

However, its stock has struggled to keep pace lately. SHW stock is currently trading 22.8% below its 52-week high of $379.65 reached in August 2025. Over the last three months, its shares dropped 17.7% . The S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) gained 10.6% during the same period, widening the performance gap considerably.

The comparison looks even starker over a longer horizon. SHW stock fell 17.6% over the past 52 weeks. The S&P 500 has climbed 28.2% during that stretch. The trend has not improved in 2026 either with SHW stock slipping 9.6% year-to-date (YTD). On the contrary, the index advanced 11.2% over the same period.

The charts have not offered much comfort either. Shares of Sherwin-Williams have been trading below its 50-day moving average of $319.09 and its 200-day moving average of $338.08 since early May, reflecting that sellers still hold the upper hand.

Investors gave the stock a chilly reception on April 28 following the release of Q1 FY2026 results. Shares fell about 3.5% despite respectable earnings beat. Revenue reached $5.67 billion, topping expectations of $5.56 billion and increasing 6.8% year over year. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.35, ahead of the $2.28 estimate and 4.4% higher than a year earlier.

However, management pointed to elevated mortgage rates as a major hurdle for the housing market. Even so, Sherwin-Williams expects low to mid-single digit revenue growth for the full year. Management also reaffirmed its full year 2026 earnings outlook with a midpoint forecast of $11.70 per share .

The guidance may not seem enough, though it suggests the company continues to lean on strong brands and deep channel relationships to navigate a challenging business environment.

For additional perspective, Sherwin-Williams’s rival Ecolab Inc. ( ECL ) has held up far better. Its shares have declined 3.4% over the past 52 weeks and slipped 2.4% YTD. Sherwin-Williams has clearly carried more bruises from the recent market cycle.

Wall Street has not given up on Sherwin-Williams despite the stock's recent struggles. Among 23 analysts tracking the company, the overall rating remains at “ Moderate Buy ,” suggesting many still see value beneath the surface.

The average price target of $381.79 points to upside potential of 30.3% from current levels, indicating analysts expect the company to regain its footing as market conditions gradually improve.