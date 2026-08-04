What Are Wheat Producers Seeing That Traders Aren't?

Although wheat prices can occasionally surge on headlines surrounding weather or geopolitical events, sustaining those rallies has become increasingly difficult. Ample global supplies, aggressive producer selling, and Russia's continued dominance in export markets have created a price ceiling. In contrast, the market has adapted to many of the logistical challenges surrounding Black Sea grain exports. As a result, temporary bursts of optimism are often met with selling pressure, keeping longer-term price gains in check.

Supply Factors and Market Caps

Persistent Overhead Supply: Despite regional disruptions, global wheat stockpiles—particularly from major exporters such as Russia and Australia—remain high enough to cap major price rallies.

Despite regional disruptions, global wheat stockpiles—particularly from major exporters such as Russia and Australia—remain high enough to cap major price rallies. The "Dormancy" Cushion: As northern hemisphere wheat enters dormancy (December–February), immediate weather risks subside, allowing the market to shed some premium unless winterkill events occur naturally.

As northern hemisphere wheat enters dormancy (December–February), immediate weather risks subside, allowing the market to shed some premium unless winterkill events occur naturally. Producer Selling: Every time prices hit new contract highs, global producers aggressively sell physical inventory, creating immediate downward pressure that prevents sustained rallies.

Geopolitical Realities vs. Market Sentiment

Black Sea Adaptation: While military strikes on Ukrainian ports create temporary panic and quick price spikes, the global market has largely priced in these logistics risks.

While military strikes on Ukrainian ports create temporary panic and quick price spikes, the global market has largely priced in these logistics risks. Alternative Routes: Ukraine has successfully used alternative export corridors (via the Danube River and rail through Europe), helping move grain out even when its primary deep-sea ports are targeted.

Ukraine has successfully used alternative export corridors (via the Danube River and rail through Europe), helping move grain out even when its primary deep-sea ports are targeted. Russian Dominance: Russia continues to export record or near-record volumes of cheap wheat, consistently undercutting other global origins and preventing long-term bullish momentum.

Technical Picture

Source: Barchart

The contract-specific weekly December Wheat futures market had recently been in an uptrend, peaking at $7.18 in May, then retreating and breaking a significant low, invalidating the uptrend. The weekly 20 SMA (simple moving average) is still sloping up, but showing signs of flattening. The rally following the May correction saw prices exceed the prior contract high for December futures, trading about 10 cents higher before cratering back to its mean. The uptrend pattern has now turned into a broadening top pattern (higher highs and lower lows). The key will be: which way will prices move next?

Traders who follow soybean prices will see a similar pattern: a contract high followed by an immediate rejection at that level. Of course, the soybean harvest season is approaching, and the high prices have offered producers an excellent opportunity to hedge their new crops.

It does seem that producers are viewing the current market environment as an opportunity, as oil prices return to levels before the U.S.-Iran conflict, which should lower consumer and commercial transportation prices, lower agricultural prices, and, in the end, see inflation trend lower.

Seasonal Pattern

Source: Moore Research Center, Inc. (MRCI)

Seasonally, the 15-year (blue line) price of December wheat futures tends to drop for the next couple of months before bottoming in September and bouncing as the market anticipates weather conditions for the upcoming planting season. As November ends, the dormancy period begins, and prices begin to sag again.

MRCI research has found an optimal seasonal sell window (yellow box) for the December Wheat futures contract. Over 15 years of hypothetical testing, MRCI found that the December Wheat futures contract has closed lower on or around September 01 than on August 07 in 13 of the past 15 years, with an 87% occurrence. During this period, testing yielded an average profit of $732.50 per standard-size December Wheat futures contract. The most recent significant drawdowns occurred during the COVID pandemic. Looking beyond that devastating period, 3 of the 15 years had no daily closing drawdown.

Source: MRCI

As a crucial reminder , while seasonal patterns can provide valuable insights, they should not be the basis for trading decisions. Traders must consider technical and fundamental indicators, risk management strategies, and market conditions to make informed, balanced trading decisions.

Assets to Trade the Wheat Market

While CBOT futures are the most direct vehicle for wheat exposure, several related markets provide alternative or complementary trading avenues:

Futures: Standard-size contracts (ZW), the mini contract (XW), or the new micro contract (WT).

Standard-size contracts (ZW), the mini contract (XW), or the new micro contract (WT). Wheat ETFs: WEAT (a fund that tracks CBOT wheat futures) enables portfolio investors to express long or short views without futures margins.

WEAT (a fund that tracks CBOT wheat futures) enables portfolio investors to express long or short views without futures margins. Options on wheat futures offer a way to hedge or express directional bias with defined risk.

offer a way to hedge or express directional bias with defined risk. Spread trades between wheat and other grains, such as corn or soybeans, can capture relative value shifts when supply/demand dynamics differ (intermarket spreads). Traders can also trade different calendar months of wheat futures, referred to as intramarket spreads.

In Closing…

Taken together, the technical breakdown, seasonal tendencies, and fundamental backdrop suggest that wheat may face an uphill battle over the coming weeks unless a new catalyst emerges. Perhaps the most telling signal is the behavior of producers themselves. Their willingness to sell into rallies suggests they may be looking beyond today's headlines and focusing on the broader macroeconomic picture. With crude oil prices retreating from the highs sparked by the U.S.-Iran conflict, expectations of easing transportation costs, softer inflation, and lower input costs could reduce the inflation premium that has supported agricultural markets. If producers believe those macro forces are shifting, it makes sense that they would use elevated wheat prices to increase hedge coverage before that window closes. As always, traders should blend seasonal tendencies with sound technical analysis, evolving fundamentals, and disciplined risk management rather than relying on any single factor.