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Wheat Holding higher on Monday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat is trading with Monday morning gains of 2 to 4 cents across most contracts. The wheat complex fell double digits across most contracts on Friday. Chicago SRW futures were down 10 to 13 cents in most contracts, with July down 35 ¾ cents last week. Open interest rose 597 contracts on Friday. KC HRW futures were 12 to 15 1/2 cents in the red, as July fell 32 ¾ cents on the week. OI was up 1,572 contracts on Friday. MPLS spring wheat is down 12 to 13 1/2 cents on the session, with July falling 25 ¾ cents since on the week.

USDA released Export Sales data Friday, showing a total of 807,348 MT in net cancellations for old crop, a MY low. Some of that was likely rolled to 2026/27, as Japan saw net reductions of 171,600 MT, with 108,500 MT cancelled for Panama and 103,300 MT cancelled for Mexico.  New crop business was tallied at 1.058 MMT, a MY high and 48.66% above the same week last year. Japan was the top buyer of 252,100 MT, with 166,900 MT purchased by the Philippines, and 125,600 MT sold to Mexico. 

Weekly CFTC data indicated managed money adding 13,907 contracts of futures and options to the CBT wheat net short as of Tuesday to 18,706 contracts. Spec funds were trimming their KC wheat net long by 3,205 contracts, in that week, taking it to 26,870 contracts.

Russia’s ag ministry estimates the country’s wheat exports at 50 MMT for 2025/26. The French wheat crop saw a 3% drop in ratings at 78% gd/ex, according to the FranceAgriMer.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.10 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.23 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.49 3/4, down 15 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.61 1/2, down 15 1/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.64 3/4, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.89 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents, currently unch cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 666-2 +4-6 +0.72%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 655-0 +5-2 +0.81%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.6100 -0.0275 -0.41%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 613-2 +2-6 +0.45%
Wheat
ZWU26 625-6 +2-2 +0.36%
Wheat

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